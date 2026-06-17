CRML Commences a 10,000 Meter Drilling Campaign at Tanbreez Rare Earth Project, Greenland

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced the commencement of its planned 10,000-meter diamond drilling campaign at the Company's wholly owned Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Southern Greenland.

The drill program represents a significant milestone in the advancement of the Tanbreez Project and is designed to support resource expansion, geological modeling, mine planning, and future development activities across the project area.

Operational Progress and Mobilization Update

Over the past several weeks, the Company has made substantial progress in preparing for the 2026 field season. Construction and commissioning of the initial project infrastructure, including accommodation and operational support facilities, have been completed, supporting both the 2026 drilling program and the continued advancement of the Tanbreez Project toward development.

Drilling contractors and support teams have successfully mobilized to site, with drill rigs arriving and being positioned across priority target areas. Following the completion of equipment inspections, safety reviews, and operational readiness assessments, the Company's 2026 diamond drilling program is now underway.

Tony Sage, Chairman of CRML, commented:

“The start of our 10,000-meter drilling campaign marks another important step in the advancement of the world-class Tanbreez rare earth Project. Following a successful mobilization effort, drilling is now underway across priority target areas. The information generated from this program is expected to support resource expansion, geological modelling, mine planning and other activities aimed at advancing Tanbreez toward production.”





Figure 1. Diamond drill rig deep hole resource upgrade drilling





Figure 2. 60 Degree North drill crew, CRML geologist, and GMO safety officer

Next Two to Three Weeks of Activity

Over the coming two to three weeks, field teams will focus on final ground verification activities and the completion of blast mark-outs associated with planned site access and development works. These activities are designed to validate drill collar locations, optimize access corridors and support the safe and efficient execution of the 2026 drilling program.

The Company will also continue:

Advancing geological mapping and surface verification activities;

Finalizing drill pads, access routes and supporting site infrastructure;

Completing detailed collar surveys and positioning;

Conducting ongoing environmental, health and safety monitoring programs;

Expanding geological and technical data collection to support future resource updates, mine planning and project development activities.





Initial drilling will focus on priority mineralized zones identified through historical exploration, recent technical reviews, and geological modeling. The results of the program are expected to support resource expansion, mine planning, infrastructure design and other workstreams associated with advancing Tanbreez toward production.





Figure 3. Eudialyte rare earth rich high grade diamond core at surface with the first meter of drilling

Advancing a Strategic Rare Earth Asset

Tanbreez is one of the world's largest undeveloped rare earth projects and contains significant concentrations of heavy rare earth elements that are critical to permanent magnets, electric vehicles, defense systems and advanced manufacturing technologies.

The 2026 drilling campaign is expected to generate important geological and engineering data that will support future resource updates, mine planning, feasibility studies and broader project development activities. The program will also further enhance the Company's understanding of the mineralization and geological characteristics across the project area.

The Company expects to provide additional operational updates as drilling progresses and assay results become available.





Figure 4. Diamond drill rig commencing drilling in the upper fjord resource drill out

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92baddc3-f772-4fd7-97b2-a90e05f782fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30bee61b-99a1-4440-b1d5-ee12ed0f32bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5834110-87c4-41ee-a885-305fcee2da1a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f064c721-755c-4b5d-9266-249bbaae3a0f