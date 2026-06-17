Apptopia: World Cup Snaps OSB and Prediction Market Apps out of Seasonal Lull

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces a new report on DraftKings Inc, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Caesars Entertainment Inc, MGM Resorts International, Kalshi, and the larger online sports betting market and prediction markets. This can be accessed in full here.

The report found sports bettors are skewing younger and represent each app’s fastest growing user segment. The report also gives an in-depth look at the 2026 World Cup’s impact on OSB and prediction market apps during what is normally a slow time for them. Apptopia analyzes for inflections in downloads, daily active users, average sessions per DAU, and more. The alt data provider also leverages its U.S. consumer device panel to determine what percentage of World Cup bettors are new and what percentage were once churned but re-engaged by the World Cup.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping institutional investors make better decisions ahead of earnings. Apptopia is the flagship mobile data provider for Bloomberg and the leading mobile data provider of YipitData.

Media Contact

Adam Blacker

ablacker@apptopia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e8a467e-d817-475d-8dba-dd32c6f88b1f