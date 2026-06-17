OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. Highlights Continued Retail Rollout of Ballislife Drink with Chicago Market Activation

WARWICK, NY, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSC, the “Company”) today highlighted continued progress within Varon Corp’s U.S. subsidiary, Varon USA, including the continued rollout of Ballislife Drink Inc.’s into the Chicago market. Ozop and Varon Corp are currently completing customary pre-closing conditions in connection with the previously announced transaction with OZOP.

Varon USA and Ballislife Drink Inc. have secured initial placement across approximately 100 retail locations in the greater Chicago metropolitan area, representing a concentrated urban rollout within one of the most active retail corridors in the Midwest. This placement is part of a broader pilot rollout beginning in June 2026 and represents one of the Company’s first multi-location retail activations within a concentrated regional market.

This market activation also aligns with Ballislife Drink’s growing roster of NBA athletes, including Coby White, who previously played in Chicago, further reinforcing the brand’s connection to the city’s basketball culture.



Chicago represents a highly relevant market for the brand, combining one of the most established basketball cultures in the United States with a dense network of high-traffic retail locations. The rollout builds on earlier market activity, introducing Ballislife Drink into a more concentrated urban environment where consumer behavior and in-store performance can be evaluated at scale.

Ballislife Drink is a new age performance-formulated sports beverage designed to support endurance, hydration, and mental focus. The product combines beet juice concentrate for nitric oxide support, beta-alanine to help delay muscle fatigue, and a comprehensive electrolyte blend to optimize hydration and recovery. B6 and B12 support energy metabolism, while L-theanine enhances focus, all delivered without caffeine and with just 45 calories from organic cane sugar. The clean-label formula reflects growing consumer demand for functional, good-for-you sports beverages that go beyond traditional hydration. The brand is positioned for broad commercial expansion through athlete partnerships, digital engagement, and retail initiatives.

“Chicago is one of the most established basketball markets in the country, and it carries real weight culturally,” said Benjamin Schubert, CEO of Ballislife Drink Inc. “There’s a deep connection to the game at every level, and that creates a strong environment for a brand like ours. It’s a market where authenticity matters, and that’s where we believe we fit.”

“This is an important step in expanding our presence into a more concentrated urban market,” said Lior Srulovicz, President and Chief Financial Officer of Varon Corp. “Chicago offers a strong retail environment with consistent daily traffic, and with the right placement in place, we’re positioned to generate meaningful momentum as we continue rolling out across additional regions.”

About Ballislife Drink, Inc.

Ballislife Drink, Inc, formed in December 2025, is a joint venture entity with Varon USA and Ballislife Inc. Ballislife Inc., founded in 2005 by Matt Rodriguez and Arek Kissoyan, has evolved from a grassroots “mixtape” basketball outlet into a premier global basketball media, apparel, and live events company headquartered in Irvine, California. Over the past two decades, Ballislife has covered nearly every major high school and grassroots basketball event in the United States, with content regularly featured by leading national media platforms and broadcast outlets.

Ballislife’s ecosystem includes more than 28 million followers across social platforms, over 450 million video views per month, and more than 36 billion lifetime video views. Through marquee events such as the Ballislife All-American Game, national high school and AAU tours, and partnerships with major brands, Ballislife has established itself as one of the most culturally embedded and commercially scalable platforms in basketball. In addition, Ballislife hosts grassroots events with direct athlete and attendee touchpoints to support on-the-ground brand integration at the cultural entry point of basketball.

The platform’s highly engaged audience, deep grassroots integration, and authentic athlete relationships create a uniquely powerful foundation for extending the brand into adjacent verticals, including functional performance beverages that are part of Ballislife Drink, Inc.

About Varon Corp

Varon Corp (Varon) is the holding Company of its’ wholly owned subsidiaries Varon Wellness, Varon USA and Varon Spirits. Varon through Varon Wellness and Varon USA develops and operates brands across hydration, energy, recovery and sports- nutrition categories. Through Varon Spirits, the Company offers a limited premium spirits business that provides brand optionality and experiential reach.

About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Canadian distribution rights to Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities. Bucked Up (https://www.buckedup.com/; https://ca.buckedup.com/) is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 75,000 stores worldwide.

Varon Wellness also owns a 60% equity ownership in Vitagua, utilizing Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale, as well as a strategic, high-impact minority investment in Unity Electro Fest (“Unity”). Unity is a major Canadian music festival entity with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Drink, Inc., a joint venture in which Varon USA holds a 35% ownership interest, featuring Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, and is aligned with Ballislife, one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally. Varon USA is also aligned with SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.

Collectively, these platforms reach tens of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.

About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the parent company that oversees a wide variety of products in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s public filings which can be found at www.sec.gov

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