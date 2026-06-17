AI Loves Data Launches Enterprise AI Awards & Showcase 2027 to Recognize Real-World AI Innovation and Business Impact

MIAMI, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Loves Data, one of North America’s largest vendor-neutral communities for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science professionals, today announced the launch of the inaugural Enterprise AI Awards & Showcase 2027, taking place on February 3, 2027, in Miami, Florida.

The Enterprise AI Awards & Showcase was created to recognize the organizations, teams, and leaders successfully deploying AI in real-world environments. The program will celebrate innovation across enterprises, growth-stage companies, startups, and public sector organizations that are driving measurable business outcomes through AI.

The launch coincides with AI Loves Data’s 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of connecting practitioners, enterprise leaders, researchers, and innovators through conferences, executive roundtables, webinars, and community programming.

“Over the last decade, we’ve had the privilege of building relationships with some of the brightest minds in AI and data science,” said Anna Anisin, Founder of AI Loves Data. “We’ve watched AI evolve from experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation. The Enterprise AI Awards & Showcase is our way of recognizing the leaders, teams, and organizations doing the hard work of successfully implementing AI and creating meaningful business outcomes.”

The event will feature enterprise AI case studies, executive discussions, finalist showcases, curated networking opportunities, and an awards ceremony recognizing excellence across Enterprise Excellence, Technical Innovation, Industry Impact, and Leadership & Responsible AI.

Among the inaugural judging panel is Laura Gabrysiak, VP of AI and Data Strategy at gennius xyz, who also participated as a speaker at one of the earliest AI Loves Data events in Miami a decade ago.

“Ten years ago, we gathered in Miami to explore what was possible with data science and machine learning. Today, AI is transforming how organizations operate, innovate, and create value,” said Laura Gabrysiak. “What excites me most about the Enterprise AI Awards & Showcase is its focus on recognizing the people, teams, and organizations turning AI from a concept into measurable impact. I’m honored to be part of a program that celebrates not just innovation, but execution.”

Applications are now open for judges and advisory board members. AI Loves Data is assembling a distinguished panel of practitioners, executives, researchers, and industry leaders to help evaluate submissions and establish a trusted, practitioner-first standard for excellence in AI.

The Enterprise AI Awards & Showcase is expected to bring together AI leaders, machine learning practitioners, technology executives, founders, infrastructure leaders, investors, and innovators from across North America.

In addition to the awards program, participants will have opportunities to engage through executive networking, thought leadership initiatives, industry benchmark reports, podcast features, and community recognition programs.

Applications for judges and advisory board members are now open. Award submissions and sponsorship opportunities will be announced later this year.

For more information, visit: https://ailovesdata.com/miami/

To submit an application, visit: https://formulatedby.typeform.com/to/K3UyBtlN

About AI Loves Data

Founded in 2016, AI Loves Data (formerly Data Science Salon) is a woman-owned and operated nonprofit organization and trusted, vendor-neutral community of more than 225,000 AI, machine learning, and data science professionals. Through events, educational programming, and industry initiatives, AI Loves Data helps connect and advance the people shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Media Contact:

Anna Anisin

Founder, AI Loves Data

info@formulatedby.com