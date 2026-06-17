Augmenta Releases ACP 2.0, the Complete AI-Native Design Environment Built to Multiply Electrical VDC Team Output and Capacity

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmenta , the AI-powered design platform built for the construction industry, today announced the general availability of the Augmenta Construction Platform (ACP) 2.0. Developed in close collaboration with some of the most sophisticated electrical contractors in North America, the update expands ACP into a complete design environment where BIM and VDC teams can plan, route, coordinate, and iterate together, and do all of it in a fraction of the time it takes today. What used to define the pace of MEP coordination, weeks of manual modeling, sequential reviews, and late-cycle rework, can now be measured in hours, and the contractors operating at that speed are showing up to coordination meetings better prepared, earlier, and with constructable models.

Coordinated in hours, not weeks

The core improvement in ACP 2.0 is speed through the full coordination cycle. Teams can now rapidly go from an empty model to a coordination-ready electrical design without manual editing in Revit. The automated router generates detailed, clash-free electrical raceway systems in minutes. Clash detection runs against the full 3D background model in real time, including duct, pipe, and structure, teams catch and resolve conflicts in one platform, in the construction phase before costly rework downstream.

When design changes come in, VDC teams can adjust routing, rerun affected areas, and see updated results almost immediately, compressing what used to be a multi-day rework cycle into rapid revisions.

Underground, overhead, and everything in between

ACP 2.0 adds full underground routing support, bringing both overhead and underground scope into a single workflow. Teams can define pathways, introduce pitch and slope where the job requires it, and generate detailed conduit runs for in-slab and underground applications without switching tools or processes.

Expertise, built into every model

ACP 2.0 is purpose-built from industry expertise. The platform handles the routing, modeling, and coordination logic; BIM teams provide the judgment that goes into it. Modelers, engineers, and field teams prescribe preferred routing paths and set project specifications while working with ACP to precisely route data center-scale systems.

"What contractors kept telling us was that getting to a first pass quickly was valuable, but they also needed to stay in the model through the entire coordination process and not lose ground every time something changed," said Aaron Szymanski, co-founder and CPO of Augmenta. "ACP 2.0 was built around that insight. The AI handles routing and coordination logic; the team brings the project knowledge and constructibility judgment that makes the output actually buildable. We call it automation you steer, and that philosophy runs through everything in this release."

Browser-based access

ACP runs entirely in the browser and was designed for easy input methods, which means teams do not need to be skilled modelers or Revit experts to contribute meaningfully to the design process. More team members can shape the model earlier, and the coordination cycle tightens because of it.

Built for the whole team

Before ground breaks, anyone on the team can log in, review the model, and quickly provide feedback on a layout. No specialized modeling background required. Field knowledge that is hard to pull into the BIM process can now get into the model earlier, resulting in trustworthy and constructible output.

A growth strategy

For operations leaders, the implications extend beyond coordination efficiency. When VDC teams can produce coordination-ready models more rapidly and handle design changes without impacting the schedule, the organization's capacity to take on work grows. The result is more output from the same team.

"The contractors we work with are being asked to deliver more complex work on shorter schedules, with teams that are not getting larger," said Francesco Iorio, co-founder and CEO of Augmenta. "ACP 2.0 gives them a way to meet that demand without adding headcount. The new release adds the coordination layer: the ability to not just generate a model, but to live in it, react to it, and refine it prior to fabrication. This release is a meaningful step toward a much larger destination: a single platform where the entire design process, from early-stage routing decisions through full coordination and into fabrication, happens in one place."

ACP 2.0 is available now to all existing Augmenta customers. Augmenta will host a live webinar on June 24th to walk through the new release and demonstrate the updated workflow. Registration is available at www.augmenta.ai .

About Augmenta

Augmenta provides AI software for the AEC industry that automates the design of constructible buildings to deliver greater efficiency and cost savings at scale. Named to the Cleantech Group's 2026 Global Cleantech 100 and EC&M Product of the Year 2026, Augmenta is founded by pioneers of Generative Design at Autodesk and based in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit https://www.augmenta.ai/electrical .

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