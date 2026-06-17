Innovations for the 2027 Taycan model year update: driving pleasure for all senses, even greater track performance, and a further enhanced user experience

Virtual gearbox and factory-fitted Manthey Kit are available for the first time

An experience for all senses: E-Shift with virtual gear changes and an even more emotive Porsche Electric Sport Sound

Passenger side DC fast charging port now NACS native. Drivers side AC port remains the same (J1772)

Impressively intuitive operation: new infotainment software with AI voice control, intelligent navigation, and Themes app

Performance Battery Plus (105 kWh) now standard on the Taycan 4S

Manthey Kit now available from the factory on the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package



Porsche is intensifying the driving experience of all 2027 Taycan variants courtesy of a new E-Shift system with virtual gear changes, and a more emotive Electric Sport Sound. A new generation of infotainment, featuring a modern operating concept, enhanced smartphone integration, and voice control with artificial intelligence, rounds off the update.

STUTTGART, Germany and TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the new model year, Porsche is enhancing nearly every aspect of the Taycan. The new E-Shift option, available in all Taycan models, elevates the emotional driving experience. Virtual gear changes with perceptible shift motion, a reinterpreted Porsche Electric Sport Sound and a virtual rev counter combine to create a multi-sensory driving experience. Paddles on the GT Sport steering wheel can be used to switch between eight simulated gears. The system is activated via an additional mode switch on the steering wheel.

"By introducing comprehensive innovations for the model year change, we are strengthening the Taycan in all relevant areas: the latest models offer a more emotive driving experience, greater track performance, as well as more intuitive and customizable operation," says Kevin Giek, Head of the model line.

The new model year also brings the introduction of the new generation of infotainment software. The Porsche Digital Interaction operating concept offers a modern, minimalist design, a 3D vehicle model in the actual colour of the customer's vehicle, freely configurable widgets, and improved voice control with AI-supported Voice Pilot. The integration of Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto has been expanded, and navigation sets new standards with precise online route calculation, 3D building displays and an optimized Charging Planner. The possibility of over-the-air updates (OTA) for the infotainment system, plus a smartphone tray with a magnetic ring mount with up to 25 watts of charging power, complete this update.

Porsche Digital Interaction already provides an intuitive user experience in Cayenne Electric models. In addition to the Taycan, this new generation of infotainment will also be introduced in the Panamera, the combustion-engined Cayenne, and the 911 at the start of the model year.

All Taycan 4S variants now come equipped with the larger Performance Battery Plus as standard equipment. The larger 105 kWh pack features a higher max charge rating (320 kWh) on compatible 800-volt DC fast charging stations. A battery state of health display is also included.

To improve the charging experience, Taycan models (not including Taycan Turbo GT w/ Weissach Package) will now feature a NACS DC fast charging port on the passenger-side fender, while the drivers-side fender will remain a J1772 AC port. A CCS adapter will be provided.

Taycan Turbo GT models equipped with the Weissach Package can further increase performance by adding an optional Manthey Kit from the factory. Comprised of aerodynamic changes, a revised wheel and tire package, larger front brakes, as well as updated suspension and powertrain tuning, a Taycan equipped with the Manthey Kit recently lapped the Nürburgring in a record-setting 6:55.553 minutes.

Enhanced engagement: the new E-Shift option

With the new E-Shift option, the driving experience in all Taycan models becomes even more emotive and intense—delivering a multisensory experience that engages the sight, sound, and feel of the vehicle, simultaneously. Virtual gear changes, combined with a reinterpreted Porsche Electric Sport Sound, convey an authentic, dynamic gear-shifting sensation.

When activated, the system features two modes, automatic and manual. In manual mode, drivers can switch between a total of eight simulated gears using paddles on the GT Sport steering wheel. The gear changes are modeled to feel authentic with noticeable gear shift feel, gear-specific drag torque – comparable to the engine braking behaviour of a combustion-engined car – and a virtual rev limiter. At the same time, the interior and exterior sound of the Porsche Electric Sport Sound adapts to the respective driving situation depending on the load and wheel speed. The sound tuning varies across the various Taycan derivatives. The system is supplemented by a virtual rev counter and a gear indicator with shift light in the instrument cluster.

The optional “E-Shift including GT Sport steering wheel with paddles” is available for all Taycan powertrains and body styles. The Taycan Turbo GT will feature the system as standard. E-Shift is activated via an additional mode switch on the GT Sport steering wheel and can also be deactivated entirely.

More intuitive, more customizable: new Porsche Digital Interaction

With a modern look and feel, an emotive welcome animation and the ability to personalize the colours of the Themes app, Porsche broke new ground in the control and display concept of the Macan Electric and Cayenne Electric. Now this generational leap can also be experienced in the Taycan, the 911, the combustion-engined Cayenne and the Panamera. The new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) offers up to five times higher computing power than before. This aims to offer faster response times, smooth menu navigation, and an overall noticeably improved system performance.

The new Porsche Digital Interaction (Porsche DI) operating concept blends aesthetics and functionality. Clear graphic structures, minimalist icons, and dynamic animations ensure a modern, uncluttered look. The Porsche Car App bundles all the key vehicle functions in one place and enables particularly intuitive operation. At the centre is a high-quality 3D model of a Taycan in the colour of the customer's vehicle — which can be rotated freely, with all views smoothly rendered. ¬The driver can operate all the key vehicle functions directly via this icon.

New elements of Porsche Digital Interaction are the widgets – small interactive applications. Similar to a smartphone, these controls provide quick access to various functions – such as navigation, media, and telephone. The visual design of the widgets is of high quality. Certain apps can be displayed across the full screen area or in split-screen mode.

The Themes app enables comprehensive personalization of the digital environment. There are several colour worlds to choose from, which influence the lighting ambience and the colour scheme of the display content. The themes harmonize with the exterior colours and can be combined with the ambient lighting.

With the App Centre, Porsche is expanding its digital ecosystem to include its own and third-party apps. Customers can select apps individually, download and update them directly in the PCM system. The range covers various categories – such as audio and video streaming, navigation or parking, and charging – and it continues to grow, depending on the market.

Enhanced voice control allows for hands-free operation of navigation, vehicle functions, media, and selected apps. It is complemented by the AI-supported Voice Pilot with natural conversation, Google-supported POI search and the ability to ask follow-up questions without repeating "Hey Porsche" Even the electric charging flap can be opened via voice command. A voice-based owner’s manual with tips and how-to guides are also available.

Updates for the infotainment system can now be downloaded entirely over the air (OTA) in the Taycan and, following confirmation by the customer, installed in the background. Smartphones can be charged wirelessly much faster, as the smartphone tray now supports magnetic ring technology and enables a charging power of up to 25 watts. This means a smartphone can be charged about 1.5 times faster than before.

On the outside, the Paint to Sample catalog has been updated and features 16 new colours for a total of 153. Some famous colours from the past were added, such as Shark Blue and Python Green, and new selections, such as Loretta Purple and Rose Red are now available.

Canadian price and availability

Variants on offer for the new model year are Taycan 4S, Taycan GTS, Taycan Turbo, Taycan Turbo S, and Taycan Turbo GT. Additionally, the Taycan 4S is available in Cross Turismo body style. Pricing starts at $142,600 for the 2027 Taycan 4S, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is the brand’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

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