TOMI Advances Toward NSF Certification to Address Multi-Billion-Dollar Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Cleanroom Decontamination Markets

FREDERICK, Md., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced a major step toward achieving NSF certification for its patented SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology, a milestone that could accelerate adoption across pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, cleanroom, biosafety, and laboratory markets worldwide.

NSF International is a global, independent organization that develops public health standards and certifications to protect food, water, consumer products, and the environment.

The initiative targets some of the fastest-growing sectors of the global contamination-control industry, including pharmaceutical production facilities, vaccine manufacturing operations, cell and gene therapy laboratories, biomedical research institutions, biosafety cabinets, and high-containment environments. Together, these markets represent billions of dollars in annual spending on contamination prevention, validation, and facility operations.

As part of the certification process, TOMI and its strategic partner, Total Clean Air (TCA), will be presenting today before the NSF Joint Committee on Biosafety Cabinets. The presentation is designed to establish the framework for formal validation studies to test SteraMist iHP decontamination protocol across multiple types of biosafety cabinets (BSCs), that could ultimately lead to NSF certification of TOMI's SteraMist decontamination protocol.

Management believes NSF certification would provide independent third-party validation of SteraMist's effectiveness, repeatability, and material compatibility, helping remove a significant barrier to adoption for highly regulated industries where validated decontamination procedures are critical.

"Achieving NSF certification has the potential to be a transformative milestone for TOMI," said Elissa (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "This process is about much more than biosafety cabinets. It is about positioning SteraMist for broader adoption across pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, research laboratories, cleanrooms, and other mission-critical environments where contamination control is essential."

The company believes certification could help streamline purchasing decisions for facility operators, biosafety officers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and equipment providers by providing an independent industry-recognized validation standard. The certification may also facilitate broader relationships with biosafety cabinet manufacturers, cleanroom operators, validation consultants, and life sciences service providers.

The global life sciences industry continues to invest heavily in contamination-control technologies driven by growth in biologics manufacturing, cell and gene therapy production, vaccine development, advanced research, and regulatory compliance requirements. TOMI believes SteraMist's rapid cycle times, broad-spectrum efficacy, and material compatibility position the technology to capitalize on these long-term industry trends.

"Our objective is to establish SteraMist as a trusted decontamination solution across the life sciences ecosystem," Shane added. "NSF certification would represent an important step toward expanding our addressable market, accelerating adoption, and creating new recurring revenue opportunities across multiple high-value industry verticals."

For more information about SteraMist and TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

About Total Clean Air Limited (TCA)

Total Clean Air Limited (TCA) is a Somerset-based cleanroom engineering and contamination control specialist. The company provides end-to-end clean air solutions, including the design, engineering, construction, commissioning and validation of cleanrooms and controlled environments for highly regulated industries.

Founded in 2018, the business draws on more than 50 years of combined industry experience and has delivered more than 200 cleanroom projects across the UK and internationally. Total Clean Air works with organisations operating in sectors including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and scientific research.

Total Clean Air is one of only two UKAS ISO 17025-accredited cleanroom constructors in the UK, supporting clients in achieving compliance with ISO, GMP and other globally recognised standards. Headquartered in Street, Somerset, the company serves clients across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

TCA won the accolade ‘Best Cleanroom Design & Construction Company 2026 – UK’ from Global Health Pharma (GHP) magazine in March 2026 and earned recognition as the Best Cleanroom, Clean Air and Containment Solutions Provider at the Corporate Excellence Awards 2023. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Somerset, the company remains devoted to innovation, regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the life sciences sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com