Medical Second Opinion Market Size to Surpass USD 34.57 Billion by 2035, Registering a CAGR of 15.3% Through 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Medical Second Opinion Market size was valued at USD 8.36 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.57 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The Medical Second Opinion Market is experiencing robust growth owing to an increased incidence of chronic and serious diseases such as cancer, heart diseases, neurologic diseases, and other rare diseases which require precise diagnosis and verification of the course of treatment. Increasing awareness among patients about the quality of healthcare, the trend towards health consumerism, and the reduction of diagnostic errors are some of the contributing factors.





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Rising Healthcare Consumerism and Digital Healthcare Platforms Accelerate Market Growth Globally

Growing healthcare consumerism is fundamentally transforming patient behavior worldwide. Patients are increasingly seeking greater control over healthcare decisions, demanding diagnostic validation and specialist review before proceeding with high-cost or high-risk treatments. The increasing complexity of modern medicine, particularly in oncology, cardiology, and neurology, has made expert second opinions a critical component of patient-centered care.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Medical Second Opinion Market Report are:

Teladoc Health Inc.

Included Health Inc.

2nd.MD Inc.

WorldCare International Inc.

AXA Health / AXA Global Healthcare

Cleveland Clinic

Mayo Clinic

Johns Hopkins Medicine International

Cigna Healthcare

Optum

PinnacleCare International LLC

HCA Healthcare

MDLIVE Inc.

Alight Solutions

MORE Health Inc.

Sun Life Health Navigator

Accolade Inc.

Medisense Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Global Second Opinion

Second Opinion International

Medical Second Opinion Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Hospital Physicians/Specialties category led the Medical Second Opinion Market in 2025 by holding a market share of 41.6%, owing to high confidence in specialists based out of hospitals, full medical history availability, multidisciplined approach, and planned treatment approach. The Medical Second Opinion Companies segment accounted for the highest growth in the market, owing to increasing use of technology-enabled healthcare solutions for medical second opinions.

By Source of Service

The In-House sector emerged as a market leader in 2025, recording a revenue market share of 57.8%, driven by factors such as effective physician communication, coordinated patient information, improved clinical decision-making, and increased accessibility to diagnostic facilities in health care organizations. The Outsourcing segment will remain the fastest-growing market segment because of the high demand for specialized consultations, global availability of medical expertise, faster processing times, and telemedicine capabilities that negate geographical challenges to treatment.

By Application

The Cancer segment held a leading position in the market with 38.4% share because of the complicated nature of oncological diagnosis and treatment process. The segment for Neurological Disorders has the highest CAGR due to the rising number of people suffering from various kinds of neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy.

Regional Insights

North America became the dominant player in the Medical Second Opinion Market on a global level by 2025. This is due to the fact that North America enjoys several advantages such as large spending on healthcare, well-established health benefits through employers, superior digital infrastructure for healthcare, and presence of prestigious academic medical centers.

The U.S. Medical Second Opinion Market was valued at approximately USD 3.44 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 14.22 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 15.2%. The United States remains the global leader due to strong adoption of employer-sponsored second opinion benefits, advanced telehealth infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of world-renowned institutions such as Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and Johns Hopkins.

The Europe Medical Second Opinion Market is estimated to be USD 2.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.57 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.72% during 2026–2035. Europe emerges as a vital market on account of universal healthcare policies, rising incidences of chronic diseases, cross-border healthcare services, and demand for specialist consultations. The adoption of healthcare technology solutions within Germany stands out among all European countries as a result of superior private healthcare insurance and academia-driven healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region emerges as the most rapidly growing regional market thanks to healthcare digitalization, increasing number of middle-class citizens, rising numbers of medical tourists, health insurance coverage, and importance of diagnostic accuracy. The country that makes an important contribution to the regional market is India.

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Recent Developments

2025: Included Health integrated AI-powered clinical decision support capabilities within its Grand Rounds expert medical opinion platform, enabling proactive identification of patients who may benefit from specialist review.

Included Health integrated AI-powered clinical decision support capabilities within its Grand Rounds expert medical opinion platform, enabling proactive identification of patients who may benefit from specialist review. 2024: Teladoc Health expanded its Expert Medical Opinion service to cover 450 medical conditions across 11 specialties, strengthening access to specialist consultation services through digital healthcare platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

PATIENT DECISION-MAKING & UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand patient behavior, consultation patterns, treatment validation trends, and key drivers influencing adoption of second opinion services across medical specialties.

– helps you understand patient behavior, consultation patterns, treatment validation trends, and key drivers influencing adoption of second opinion services across medical specialties. DIGITAL CONSULTATION & TELEHEALTH PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate telemedicine utilization, virtual consultation effectiveness, AI-powered case management, and digital healthcare platform adoption trends.

– helps you evaluate telemedicine utilization, virtual consultation effectiveness, AI-powered case management, and digital healthcare platform adoption trends. DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY & TREATMENT MODIFICATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess diagnosis revision rates, treatment plan optimization outcomes, specialist intervention effectiveness, and clinical decision improvement metrics.

– helps you assess diagnosis revision rates, treatment plan optimization outcomes, specialist intervention effectiveness, and clinical decision improvement metrics. EMPLOYER-SPONSORED BENEFITS & INSURANCE COVERAGE TRACKER – helps you identify trends in reimbursement policies, employer healthcare programs, specialist consultation benefits, and payer-driven adoption opportunities.

– helps you identify trends in reimbursement policies, employer healthcare programs, specialist consultation benefits, and payer-driven adoption opportunities. SPECIALTY DEMAND & DISEASE BURDEN ANALYSIS – helps you uncover growth opportunities across oncology, cardiology, neurology, rare diseases, and other high-complexity medical specialties requiring expert review.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities across oncology, cardiology, neurology, rare diseases, and other high-complexity medical specialties requiring expert review. AI-POWERED MEDICAL OPINION & INNOVATION BENCHMARKS – helps you gauge advancements in clinical decision support systems, automated specialist matching, digital pathology review, predictive analytics, and next-generation medical consultation technologies shaping the future of the market.

Medical Second Opinion Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.36 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 34.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.3% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Hospital Physicians/Specialties, Online Physicians Portal, Medical Second Opinion Companies, Health Insurance Companies)

• By Source of Service (Outsourced, In-House)

• By Application (Cancer, Cardiac Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, Respiratory Disorders, Orthopaedic Disorders, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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