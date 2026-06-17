Loox launches Reviewers.com, the first product sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a decade as the social proof leader trusted by 130,000 Shopify brands, Loox announces the public launch of Reviewers.com, a product sampling platform in the Shopify App Store that helps Shopify brands get high-quality video reviews at scale from a vetted community of everyday consumers.

Why It Matters

Consumer trust has never been lower due to the increase in synthetic content - AI-generated copy, fake reviews, and manufactured influencer content. Trust in brands is at an all-time low, and authentic social proof has never mattered more. Visual reviews build trust and convert browsers into buyers; they convert more than textual or photo reviews - but getting them in a consistent, scalable way has always been painfully hard. Not every customer has the setup, motivation, or time to record a high-quality video. Reviewers.com changes that.

How It Works

Reviewers.com connects Shopify brands with real, everyday consumers who are strictly screened for clear audio, good lighting, and on-camera presence before they can enter the community. It's a predictable, scalable way to get high-quality, authentic video reviews on demand. Brands gift their products; reviewers post honest, authentic video reviews in return. Reviewers.com saves brands hundreds of hours spent on finding creators, coordinating shipping, and validating their content. Campaigns are created in just a few minutes, fully integrated into Shopify, and every review comes with full usage rights.

"The campaign was very easy to set up, the reviews came in quickly, and there were really good, thoughtful reviews," said Nana Adwoa Denkyiraa, founder of Ayebea's Sankofa Marketplace.

Key use cases

Creating a steady stream of fresh video content for marketing and ads

Seeding social proof for new product launches

Keeping review widgets on product pages fresh and compelling

Capturing seasonal content throughout the year

Showcasing reviews from consumers who mirror the brand’s target audience

From the CEO

"After 10 years helping Shopify brands collect and display social proof, we kept seeing the same problem: brands know video reviews are the strongest way to build trust with visitors and turn browsers into buyers, but they have no reliable way to get them. Reviewers.com solves that - authentically, affordably, and at scale," said Yoni Elbaz, CEO and Co-founder of Loox.

How is it different

Unlike Influencer and UGC Platforms, Reviewers.com is purpose-built for honest product reviews - not polished influencer content or scripted UGC. Reviewers.com helps brands collect more compelling content by delivering reviews that are:

FTC compliant - transparently disclosed, no grey areas

Authentic and unscripted - real people sharing honest opinions

High-quality - reviewers are screened before joining, and each review submitted is screened for audio, lighting, and content.

Fully licensed - brands receive complete usage rights to every video.

Who are the Reviewers, and how are they vetted

Reviewers are real, everyday consumers who love trying new products and sharing honest opinions. Every Reviewer in our community is carefully vetted. Before participating, each candidate submits a sample video that we personally review for authenticity, fluent English, clear sound, and good lighting. Only those who meet our high standards are approved as Reviewers. As they join campaigns, we apply the same criteria to every video they submit, ensuring quality is maintained and continually improved.

Availability and Pricing

Reviewers.com is available today in the Shopify App Store to any US-based Shopify brand. Pricing is based on a monthly subscription with no long-term commitment. The monthly subscription is $150, including one campaign, with additional campaigns available for $150 per campaign. Each campaign can include up to 10 items gifted. Each merchant receives a 30-day free trial, which includes one free campaign.

Readers can visit Reviewers.com to learn more and to start your first campaign free.

Resources

Case study: How Hair Dance seeded 9 video reviews to launch a new product with instant social proof (https://reviewers.com/case-studies/hair-dance)

Case study: How Suma Performance fueled Meta ads with a scalable stream of video reviews (https://reviewers.com/case-studies/suma-performance)

Case study: How AnyAgeWear cut hours of logistics out of its UGC pipeline (https://reviewers.com/case-studies/anyagewear)

Use cases (https://reviewers.com/use-cases)

For Reviewers: how to join the community (https://reviewers.com/for-reviewers)

AI info: How Reviewers.com works (https://reviewers.com/ai-info)

About Loox

Loox is the leading social proof platform for Shopify brands, trusted by more than 130,000 brands worldwide. For over 10 years, Loox has helped merchants collect, display, and leverage customer reviews and photos to build trust and drive sales.

About Reviewers.com

Reviewers.com helps brands collect authentic, high-quality video reviews through a trusted community of vetted reviewers who are excited to try products for free in exchange for sharing their honest review. Launching a campaign takes just minutes. Simply create your campaign, gift your products, and we handle the rest - from matching you with the right reviewers who place their orders directly through your website. Within weeks, you'll receive high-quality video reviews with full usage rights, ready to use across your marketing channels, social ads, email campaigns, landing pages, and product review widgets. Whether you're launching a new product, targeting a new audience, preparing for a seasonal campaign, or refreshing your brand content, Reviewers.com gives you authentic video reviews tailored to every marketing need.





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