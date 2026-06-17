IBN Marks Its 20th Anniversary with a Reflection on 2 Decades of Growth, Innovation and the Road Ahead as IBN.Ai

Celebrating 20+ years of evolution from investor communications pioneer to a multifaceted corporate communications and digital engagement platform serving private and public companies.

Built on a dynamic portfolio of 75+ investor-facing brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), 5,000+ Core Editorial Syndication Partners and an expanding Social Media Network (SMN) reaching millions of investors worldwide.

Highlighting IBN’s growing content ecosystem, including the IBN Content directory and IBNBreaks, which showcase recent Investor News Breaks, industry-focused content and investor-oriented coverage across the IBN Brand Portfolio.

Looking ahead to the next chapter with IBN.Ai, an AI-driven evolution designed to enhance investor intelligence, business intelligence and strategic communications capabilities.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- IBN.Ai, a cutting-edge corporate communications and digital engagement platform, is marking its 20th anniversary by reflecting on more than two decades of growth, innovation and service to the investment community while setting its sights on the next phase of its evolution. Since its founding, IBN has grown from its roots as an investor-focused communications pioneer into a multifaceted organization delivering tailored platform solutions that help private and public companies amplify visibility, strengthen market recognition and engage diverse investor audiences.

Over the past 20 years, IBN has built an expansive ecosystem designed to meet the changing needs of its client partners and the vertical markets they serve. Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) of more than 75 investor-facing brands, strategic relationships with more than 5,000 Core Strategic Syndication Partners and a Social Media Network (SMN) reaching millions of followers and subscribers, the company has continuously expanded its ability to deliver impactful corporate communications, brand awareness and investor engagement solutions.

That growth is also reflected in the company’s content engine. The IBN Content page serves as a complete directory for IBN’s investor-oriented content, highlighting a broad mix of formats developed across diverse industry sectors. The directory also provides RSS feeds for aggregators and readers seeking to follow or syndicate IBN content.

IBNBreaks further demonstrates the scale and utility of IBN’s platform. The page brings together recently published NewsBreaks distributed across IBN’s Dynamic Brand Portfolio, offering concise updates on timely corporate developments, industry trends and market-moving announcements. Designed for quick consumption, IBNBreaks connects investors, stakeholders and industry participants with essential developments from featured companies and markets while reinforcing the reach of IBN’s broader syndication and brand-awareness infrastructure.

“IBN’s first 20 years were defined by consistency, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to helping public companies communicate more effectively with the investment community,” said Michael McCarthy, Founder and Managing Director of IBN. “Looking ahead, we are building on that foundation with smarter tools, stronger content infrastructure and expanded capabilities that help our client partners connect with the audiences that matter most.”

As IBN enters its next chapter, the organization is focused on harnessing the transformative power of artificial intelligence (“AI”) through brands including: IBN.Ai, AINewsWire (AINW) AiNewsWire.com, InvestorBrand InvestorBrand.Ai, Investor Intelligence Artificial Intelligence (IIAI) IIIAi.Ai, StockSharks StockSharks.Ai, TrillionDollarClub (TDC) TrillionDollarClub.Ai, TableTalks TableTalks.Ai, Investor Intelligence Business Intelligence (IIBI) IIBI.Ai and SpaceIR SpaceIR.Ai

This AI-focused expansion reflects a significant investment in the brands, capabilities and infrastructure needed to strengthen IBN’s digital footprint while supporting the hundreds of client partners the company has represented over the past 20+ years.

It also marks a natural evolution of IBN’s long-standing commitment to innovation by integrating AI-driven investor intelligence, business intelligence and advanced digital communications capabilities, IBN is positioning its client partners with more powerful tools to navigate increasingly complex markets, identify emerging opportunities and communicate with greater precision in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

It’s Time to “Level Up” with IBN.Ai – Schedule an Online Demonstration today

Please stay tuned as IBNAi.com has an exciting announcement scheduled on 7/17/26

About IBN.Ai

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, the company has amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners, and IBN will continue to expand its branded network of highly influential properties by leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams serving an increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach target markets, industries and demographics in an effective manner; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to help maximize impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Investors, issuers, media partners and aggregators seeking to explore IBN’s published work can visit the IBN Content directory and the IBNBreaks page for recent NewsBreaks, sector-focused coverage and RSS access across the company’s broader content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit IBN.Ai

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai