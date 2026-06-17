2026 YMCA National Gymnastics Championship to Take Place in Greensboro, NC

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for nearly 2,600 YMCAs across the country, will host the 2026 YMCA National Gymnastics Championship in Greensboro, NC. This event hosts approximately 1,800 athletes from across the country, ranging in age from 6 years old to 20 years old. The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (GACVB) will provide support for this event.

WHO: The event will feature top YMCA athletes, notable alumni, and leaders in the gymnastics community.

WHERE: First Horizon Coliseum Complex, 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27403

WHEN: June 27 – July 1, 2026. Event is open to the public.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Interviews with athletes, alumni, and Y-USA representatives will be available on-site upon request. Photo and video opportunities will also be accessible during competition hours.

NATIONAL SPONSORS: National sponsor for the 2026 YMCA National Gymnastics Championship is Gatorade. The official equipment supplier for the event is American Athletic, Inc. (AAI). The official rideshare partner of choice for the event is Lyft.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net

Ashley Rubenstein

YMCA of the USA

media@ymca.net