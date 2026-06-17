LPL Financial Welcomes Daniel Zacharias to Decorum Wealth Management

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Daniel Zacharias has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform, aligned with Decorum Wealth Management, an existing LPL Strategic Wealth firm. Zacharias reported serving approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins from UBS Financial Services.

Zacharias has almost 20 years of industry experience and a well-rounded background across multiple areas of financial services. As a second-generation financial advisor, he began his career in national accounts in Silicon Valley before transitioning into the mortgage industry, including time focused on commercial development. He later joined UBS, where he worked alongside his father, building a practice grounded in long-term relationships and thoughtful financial guidance.

Serving a diverse client base, Zacharias works with individuals and families from a range of backgrounds, including business owners, professionals and retirees. His approach emphasizes understanding each client’s priorities and cash flow needs, helping address clients are positioned for both near-term financial freedom and long-term growth.

“Building strong relationships is at the core of everything I do,” said Zacharias. “I take the time to understand what matters most to each client so I can deliver recommendations that align with their goals. That foundation allows me to help guide clients through important financial decisions with confidence.”

Why Daniel Zacharias Chose LPL and Decorum Wealth Management

Zacharias chose to join LPL and align with Decorum Wealth Management for the opportunity to operate with greater independence while benefiting from the resources, technology and support of an established Strategic Wealth firm.

“LPL’s model of supported independence gives me the flexibility to run my business in a way that best serves my clients,” Zacharias said. “Combined with the strength of the Strategic Wealth platform and the team at Decorum, I’m well positioned to continue delivering personalized, quality advice.”

"We are thrilled to bring Dan Zacharias into the Decorum family,” said Brian Gudgel, partner at Decorum Wealth Management. “His deep expertise and sound track record reinforces our confidence in the direction we're heading. We are honored to have him in our corner and excited to support him and his clients."

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Daniel to LPL and the Decorum Wealth Management team. His multichannel industry experience and commitment to understanding clients’ financial needs align with LPL’s purpose to support advisors as they deliver meaningful, client-centric guidance. We look forward to supporting Daniel as he continues to grow his practice.”

Zacharias is active in his local community and supports organizations in Merced, California. Outside of the office, he enjoys golfing, participating in a bowling league, listening to music, reading and staying active. He also values spending time with his family.

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com/.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Decorum Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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