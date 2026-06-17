Avocado Green Mattress Expands Retail Footprint to the Hawaiian Islands Through Partnership with C. S. Wo & Sons

Los Angeles, CA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is expanding its retail footprint with a new partnership with C. S. Wo & Sons , the premier destination for specialty sleep and home furnishings in Hawaii.

This partnership will feature a select assortment of Avocado’s products, including the Green Mattress Collection, Specialty Mattress Collection, Luxury Mattress Collection, Grand Collection, and accessories, with multi-island distribution via the SlumberWorld network.

“Avocado was built on the belief that consumers shouldn’t have to choose between luxury, sustainability, and performance. Partnering with C. S. Wo and SlumberWorld allows us to bring that mission to more customers across Hawaii through a trusted retail leader with a strong commitment to service and community,” said Terry Smith, Senior Key Account Manager at Avocado Green Brands.

Avocado’s products bring a differentiated offering to the retail floor, focused on sustainability, premium comfort, and transparent sourcing, giving customers throughout the Hawaiian Islands greater access to certified organic sleep solutions.

"SlumberWorld is proud to partner with Avocado to bring America’s leading certified organic mattress brand to Hawaii. We constantly strive to provide the best, most innovative products from trusted vendors, and by introducing Avocado’s premium mattresses, handmade in Fullerton, California, into our eight stores across the state, we’re able to elevate the sleep experience for our island customers like never before," said Damian Pherigo, Vice President of C. S. Wo & Sons.

This collaboration unites Avocado’s award-winning organic sleep offerings with one of Hawaii’s most trusted home furnishings retailers. Together, Avocado and C. S. Wo & Sons reflect a mutual commitment to quality craftsmanship, elevated comfort, and exceptional customer experiences.

Avocado Green Mattress will be available in eight C. S. Wo & Sons and SlumberWorld locations across Hawaii. For more information, please visit www.cswoandsons.com .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."