Critter Control Expands Partnership with Keep America Beautiful® in 2026 to Conduct a New Series of Local Cleanup and Habitat Projects

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , a national leader in humane wildlife removal, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Keep America Beautiful ® through 2026, launching an additional series of hands-on community service projects designed to protect local habitats and beautify communities. This initiative reflects Critter Control’s commitment to protecting the environments wildlife depend on, beyond just responding when local animals enter human spaces.

Together, the two organizations are kicking off a new slate of projects to be completed throughout the year in six communities served by Critter Control:

Chicago, Illinois: A partnership with Schaumburg Park District - Spring Valley to plant a pollinator garden and create a pathway for children to access the natural playground

A partnership with Schaumburg Park District - Spring Valley to plant a pollinator garden and create a pathway for children to access the natural playground Denver, Colorado: A partnership with Keep Colorado Beautiful to mulch tree rings and shrub beds, refresh gravel trails and pads, trim vegetation along trails, and pick up litter in Arkins Park

A partnership with Keep Colorado Beautiful to mulch tree rings and shrub beds, refresh gravel trails and pads, trim vegetation along trails, and pick up litter in Arkins Park Tampa, Florida: A partnership with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to clean up waterways and plant new greenery to help restore areas impacted by recent hurricanes

A partnership with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to clean up waterways and plant new greenery to help restore areas impacted by recent hurricanes Nashville, Tennessee: A partnership with Metro Beautification & Environmental Commission and Keep Tennessee Beautiful to install 240-280 native flowers and plants at the Blue Hole Road and Pettus Road roundabout

A partnership with Metro Beautification & Environmental Commission and Keep Tennessee Beautiful to install 240-280 native flowers and plants at the Blue Hole Road and Pettus Road roundabout Houston, Texas: A partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep The Woodlands Beautiful to plant a new pollinator garden and create a pathway for walking through the garden at Wendtwoods Park

A partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep The Woodlands Beautiful to plant a new pollinator garden and create a pathway for walking through the garden at Wendtwoods Park Raleigh, North Carolina: A still-to-be-determined community service project

These projects will continue to build upon the success of the eight community service projects Critter Control conducted in partnership with Keep America Beautiful in 2025, which involved 124 volunteers dedicating a total of 468 hours to collect a combined 2,079 pounds of litter and plant 572 trees.

“I am excited to continue this partnership with Keep America Beautiful, which helps our team bring life to our goal of meaningfully giving back to the very communities we live and work in,” said Stephen Moore, Region Manager at Critter Control. “Last year, I had a wonderful experience cleaning community parks and planting native plants for the benefit of both residents and wildlife. I look forward to being part of the events we conduct this year, sharing in the comradery they create, and contributing to the tangible impact they leave on the local communities.”

As part of the collaboration, Critter Control is continuing its efforts in Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup ®, the nation’s largest community improvement program. The program annually engages more than 300,000 volunteers whose work returns, on average, more than $20 million in measurable benefits across thousands of participating communities through litter removal, nature trail restoration, community education, tree planting, and more.

“We’re incredibly grateful that the Critter Control team had such a meaningful experience partnering with us last year, and we’re thrilled to continue and grow our partnership through 2026,” said Erin Slaughter, Director of Development at Keep America Beautiful. “Their team truly understands the importance of clean, well-cared-for communities in supporting healthy ecosystems and helping local wildlife thrive. We’re excited to build on this momentum and look forward to our next slate of projects together.”

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful , the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities. Join us on Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn , and YouTube . Donate and take action at kab.org .

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