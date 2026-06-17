IMG Academy Partners with Aetrex to Advance Personalized Performance and Student-Athlete Development

Bradenton, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMG Academy, the world's leading sports education brand, today announced a new partnership with Aetrex, Inc., a global leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics, and foot health solutions. Through the collaboration, Aetrex becomes the Official Foot Scanning Technology and Athletic Insole Partner of IMG Academy.

As part of the partnership, IMG Academy will install five Aetrex Albert Pro 3D foot scanners across campus and provide complimentary Aetrex athletic insoles to every student-athlete arriving this fall. The initiative reflects IMG Academy's ongoing commitment to providing personalized performance solutions that support student-athletes in every aspect of their development, from training and competition to recovery, wellness, and long-term health.

Using advanced 3D foot scanning technology, Aetrex’s Albert Pro scanner captures accurate measurements of each student-athlete's foot, including arch type, pressure distribution underfoot, 16 key 3D foot measurements, and movement/gait patterns. These insights help identify individualized support solutions designed to enhance comfort, alignment, and movement efficiency, creating a stronger foundation for athletic performance.

At IMG Academy, this investment is part of a broader philosophy that elite performance is built through a comprehensive, individualized approach. By integrating innovative technologies and data-driven insights into the student-athlete experience, IMG Academy continues to provide resources that help student-athletes maximize their potential on and off the field of play.

"At IMG Academy, we believe elite performance starts with understanding the individual student-athlete," said Dr. Taryn Morgan, Vice President of Athletic & Personal Development at IMG Academy. "Every student-athlete who comes to campus brings unique physical characteristics, movement patterns, and performance goals. Through our partnership with Aetrex, we're able to provide personalized foot assessments and support solutions that help student-athletes move more efficiently, train more comfortably, and build a stronger foundation for long-term success. This initiative is another example of our holistic approach to development, where every aspect of a student-athlete's performance and well-being is intentionally supported."

The partnership also complements IMG Academy's longstanding relationship with Under Armour, IMG Academy’s official performance apparel and footwear partner. Together, Aetrex's advanced foot scanning technology and Under Armour's innovative footwear solutions create a more personalized student-athlete experience. Through the integration of the Aetrex FitAI footwear recommendation platform, student-athletes can receive footwear recommendations tailored to their unique foot profile, sport-specific demands, and performance goals.

"Having partnered with both IMG Academy and Aetrex separately for several years, it was a natural fit to bring the organizations together and create a partnership that benefits everyone involved," said Bryan Heasley, Sr. PLM, Athlete Services – Footwear & Accessories at Under Armour. "We were able to leverage our collective strengths to enhance integrated programs, such as the Aetrex FitAI footwear recommendation platform."

The addition of Aetrex technology further strengthens IMG Academy's integrated development model, which combines world-class coaching, academics, leadership development, sports medicine, nutrition, mental performance, recovery, and performance innovation to help student-athletes achieve their goals.

“Our partnership with IMG Academy empowers student-athletes to maximize their daily performance while establishing foundational habits for lifelong foot health,” said Larry Schwartz, Aetrex, Inc. CEO. “By integrating our premium orthotics into their essential gear at a young age, we ensure these individuals are well equipped for long-term success on the field and beyond.”

Beginning this fall, all IMG Academy student-athletes will get their feet scanned with Aetrex’s Albert Pro 3D foot scanning technology during onboarding, receiving personalized foot assessments and complimentary Aetrex insoles designed to support comfort and performance throughout their training experience.

###

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as a global leader in foot scanning technology and data-driven orthotics and comfort footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Zoe Pro, Albert Pro, and Albert 3DFit (2022 and 2023 CES Innovation Award Honorees), Albert Pressure and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 12,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 50 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year. The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the world's #1 premium foot orthotic. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ’s Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.

Attachments