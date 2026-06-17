Meet Tex: TDECU’s Smarter Voice Assistant

Houston, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU, Houston’s largest credit union, has expanded its partnership with Glia and Illuma to improve the Member experience with Tex, a self-learning AI-powered voice assistant. The tool was built to help Members receive faster, more intuitive support.

After years of supporting Members as TDECU’s virtual chat assistant, Tex now extends the same capabilities to voice calls, creating a seamless Member experience across every channel.

“As technology evolves, so do our Members’ expectations for faster, more personalized service. That’s why we are committed to delivering the same great personal experience that has helped TDECU grow over the past 70 years,” said TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson. “Our Members need support that’s immediate, intuitive, and available wherever they are. This technology allows them to access the service they value, on their own schedule.”

Unlike traditional phone trees and menu-based systems, Tex delivers a conversational, human-like experience, allowing Members to authenticate and resolve numerous common inquiries in real time. Tex can support Members with everything from checking account balances to guidance on over 250 specialized financial topics.

“Houston has always been a city of trailblazers, defined by a spirit of innovation that reaches for the stars while staying firmly rooted in community,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. “By automating routine interactions with Tex, TDECU is using that same innovative spirit to clear the path for its people. This partnership isn't just about speed; it’s about creating a launchpad for TDECU’s frontline team to do what it does best — building the deep, human relationships that have been the heartbeat of this community for generations.”

Unlike generic AI systems, Glia’s Banking AI Platform eliminates the risk of AI hallucinations — ensuring every Tex response is accurate and compliant. When paired with IllumaSHIELD™ Voice Security, which uses AI voice intelligence to help combat increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts and AI-generated impersonation scams, TDECU creates a secure yet seamless environment that aligns with its high standards for Member interactions.

“As voice fraud grows more sophisticated—driven by social engineering and AI-generated audio—TDECU is taking a proactive approach by introducing a modern, layered voice security strategy,” said Milind Borkar, PhD, Founder and CEO of Illuma. “We are proud to support a partner that refuses to compromise on their standards as they push the boundaries of innovation.”

The result is a triple-win: instant self-service for Members, shorter wait times for those needing human assistance, and greater efficiency for frontline teams during peak call periods. Ultimately, by automating repetitive, high-volume requests, Tex enables TDECU employees to spend more time focusing on complex financial needs, important Member conversations, and long-term relationship-building.

TDECU Members own their financial futures and access information with confidence. Visit TDECU.org to join today.

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About TDECU

Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 397,000 Members and over $5 billion in assets. TDECU currently has more than 30 Member Centers and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto, and personal loan products, digital banking, and business/commercial services. Through its subsidiaries, TDECU also offers retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information, visit tdecu.org or call (800) 839-1154.

About Glia

Glia is the #1 Banking AI platform, empowering community and regional financial institutions to create efficiencies, accelerate loan growth, drive deposits, and deliver experiences that win against megabanks and fintechs. Glia's Banking AI operating system is a central intelligence layer on top of existing tech stacks, activating an AI workforce of specialized agents that draw from banking data, interaction history, and integrated systems of record. These banking-trained agents automate workflows across voice and digital–from front office to back office–resulting in decreased operational costs and the Universal Banker model. Trusted by 700+ banks and credit unions for its ironclad security and reliability, Glia delivers the industry’s first contractual no-hallucination guarantee. It’s why Glia customers quickly and confidently put Banking AI to work with measurable results from day one. Learn more at glia.com.

About Illuma

Illuma is the FinTech leader and the only CUSO specialized in real-time voice security solutions for financial institutions. Its flagship solution, IllumaSHIELD™, combines AI-powered voice biometrics and fraud defenses with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and human-AI collaborative intelligence to deliver secure and seamless authentication, reducing fraud risks while improving efficiency in contact centers and self-service channels. IllumaSHIELD™ has been featured at premier FinTech events and has won multiple accolades, including ‘Best in Show’ at Finovate, VentureTech, CreditUnions.com Innovation Series, NACUSO Next Big Idea, and The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates 2025 Shark Tank recognizing our leadership in financial technology innovation. For more information, visit illuma.cx.

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