Orion180 Completes Its $1.15B Reinsurance Towers For the 2026 Hurricane Season

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance , a leading provider of flexible, customer-focused home insurance solutions, has successfully completed its reinsurance programs in advance of the June 2026 treaty year. The reinsurance program covers its growing admitted and surplus lines and is backed by a global panel of 41 highly rated and diversified reinsurers. Orion180 has increased their capacity by over 36% over the 2025 reinsurance tower, while also increasing the number of catastrophic events covered, further strengthening the company’s claims paying ability for multiple events throughout the year.

NOAA ‘s Atlantic projection for 2026 includes a likelihood of 8-14 named storms, 3-6 hurricanes, and 1-3 major hurricanes. Orion180’s expanded reinsurance program reinforces its focus on preparedness, claims-paying resilience, and disciplined growth.

The additional reinsurance capacity supports Orion180’s continued expansion following 69% growth in 2025 and continued expected growth in 2026 as demand remains strong for its product portfolio, which includes standard homeowners insurance, Orion180’s unique FLEX Home Insurance , and DP Landlord Insurance . Orion180’s sustained momentum has earned national recognition, including three consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and inclusion in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ ranking of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

"We value the continued confidence and commitment of our reinsurance partners, which enable us to provide innovative insurance solutions for homeowners and landlords, including those in underserved and catastrophe-exposed markets where coverage options continue to be challenging," said Ken Gregg, Founder and CEO of Orion180.

Orion180’s unique FLEX Home Insurance solution is available now in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, and Texas with plans for continued expansion to additional territories in 2026. The recently launched DP Landlord Insurance is available in Florida, Alabama, Colorado, California, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

Independent agents interested in quoting insurance coverage should visit Orion180.com/partner-with-us .

About Orion180 Insurance

Orion180 is a customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and advanced underwriting to provide a seamless, transparent, and dependable insurance experience. With a rapidly growing national footprint, the company offers flexible and standard home insurance solutions, including FLEX and HO-3 coverage, as well as DP Landlord, flood, and jewelry protection across AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MA, MS, NC, OH, SC, and TX.

Fueled by its proprietary MY180 platform, Orion180 also enhances protection and empowers homeowners with smart home innovations, including the AWTOS water damage mitigation system and PRYZMIQ home self-inspection tool. Orion180 serves more than 10,000 partner agents and 500,000 customers, protecting over $130 billion in assets. The company’s commitment to excellence and serving customers with compassion is reflected in its 14-day average claims resolution and more than 4,000 five-Star Google reviews. Connect with Orion180 on X, LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TruthSocial , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .