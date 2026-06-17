Stars, Stripes and Sweet Treats: Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Celebrate America’s 250th

Iconic Dessert Duo Debuts Festive and Limited-Time Creations for America’s Birthday

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sister dessert concepts Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies owned by FAT Brands Inc., are serving up star-spangled sweetness in honor of America’s 250th birthday, from colorful Ice Cream combinations to festive Cookie Cakes. Available now through Aug. 2, these limited time offerings bring a vibrant splash of red, white and blue to every celebration, all summer long.

Marble Slab Creamery is unveiling its all-new Stars & Stripes Swirl Ice Cream, a festive creation that blends Strawberry, Blue Cotton Candy and Sweet Cream Ice Cream into a vibrant swirl. Guests can take their celebration to the next level with the addition of Red, White & Blue Sprinkles, a limited-time Mix-In that can be added to any flavor creation for an extra pop of color and fun.

Great American Cookies joins the festivities with its new Stars & Stripes Sprinkles, featured across the brand’s beloved lineup of Cookies, Double Doozies, Cookie Cake Slices and signature Cookie Cakes. The new sprinkles add a patriotic flair to fan-favorite treats and are the perfect centerpiece for summer parties, backyard barbecues and more. To add an extra spark to the celebration, Great American Cookies will honor active-duty military and veterans by offering a free Stars & Stripes Sprinkle Cookie from July 1–4 at participating locations. Valid military or veteran identification is required.

“There’s something special about celebrating together, especially during such an iconic moment in America’s history,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “As the country celebrates its 250th birthday, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery are proud to be part of the moments that bring people together, serving craveable favorites that help create lasting memories for generations.”

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com. For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has been delighting customers with small-batch, fresh Ice Cream made daily and mixed together using the unique frozen slab technique. Dreaming big, the brand inspires with always free unlimited mix-ins, creating endless Ice Cream possibilities designed to satisfy your curiosity and cravings. From delicious Ice Cream, hand-rolled waffle cones, indulgent shakes and Ice Cream Cakes, Marble Slab Creamery believes imagination has no limits. Find Marble Slab Creamery at locations worldwide and discover how big your sweet dreams can get. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded in 1977 on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has been baking the world a better place through sweet bites of bliss. Known for its signature Original Cookie Cake, freshly baked cookies in a variety of delicious flavors, brownies, and famous Double Doozies™, Great American Cookies is all about offering treats that remind you how sweet life can be. With over 400 locations worldwide, the sweet spot is always within reach. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com