As AI Transforms Sponsorship, SponsorUnited Appoints Tim Braz as First Chief Commercial Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sponsorship is entering the same technology and intelligence-driven transformation that has already reshaped media, marketing, commerce, and other major industries. As investments grow and partnership ecosystems become increasingly complex, organizations can no longer rely on fragmented information, manual research, and institutional knowledge alone to evaluate opportunities and make decisions at scale.

Against this backdrop, SponsorUnited, the leading global sports and entertainment sponsorship intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Tim Braz as the organization’s first Chief Commercial Officer to partner with the industry as it navigates this evolution.

“The most successful people in sponsorship have never been the ones who can gather the most information. They've been the ones who know what to do with it,” said SponsorUnited founder and CEO Bob Lynch. “AI is changing how intelligence is collected, analyzed, and delivered, but the goal isn't to replace expertise. It's to amplify it. The future belongs to the teams that can spend less time researching and more time acting on their strategies. That's the future we're focused on enabling, and Tim understands how to help organizations make that transition.”

SponsorUnited has built the industry's deepest sponsorship intelligence platform, helping brands, rights holders, agencies, and media companies make smarter partnership decisions. Now, the company is extending that foundation with AI built specifically for sponsorship, and Tim's arrival comes as that capability reaches the market. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, SponsorUnited's platform combines the industry's largest proprietary dataset with workflows designed for how sponsorship professionals actually work.



The result is a fundamental shift in how sponsorship gets done. Organizations are already using SponsorUnited's AI to identify whitespace, benchmark pricing, track competitors, and negotiate — running dozens of scenarios in the time it once took to complete a single analysis. Ask the platform a question in plain language, and the market context that used to take hours to assemble surfaces in minutes. Teams are reallocating time where it counts: advancing strategy, building relationships, and moving deals forward.

Braz joins SponsorUnited at a pivotal moment in that evolution. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations navigate category-defining shifts driven by intelligence and technology. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Azira, a leader in location intelligence. He also served as EVP and Head of Global Sales at Innovid, where he helped drive more than 400% revenue growth over five years through the company's IPO, and held senior leadership roles at MediaMath, Adobe, IgnitionOne, and ValueClick.

“I've had the opportunity to support organizations as they navigate significant technology shifts in media and marketing over the past two decades. What I've learned is that transformation doesn't happen just because technology changes. It happens when people change how they work,” said Braz. “Sponsorship is entering that same phase today. SponsorUnited isn't simply applying AI to sponsorship. It has spent more than a decade building the industry's deepest intelligence foundation and is now shaping how the next generation of sponsorship gets done. I'm excited to partner with organizations across the industry as they capitalize on this shift.”

About SponsorUnited

SponsorUnited is the AI-powered platform turning sponsorship intelligence into action.

Built on more than a decade of sponsorship expertise and the industry's largest proprietary sponsorship dataset, SponsorUnited combines purpose-built AI, proprietary intelligence, and workflows designed specifically for brands, rights holders, agencies, and media companies. The platform helps sponsorship professionals move faster, make better decisions, and drive greater business impact across every stage of the sponsorship lifecycle.

For more information, visit sponsorunited.com.