RoMa Insurance Selects EZLynx to Simplify Operations and Elevate Client Service

Lewisville, TX, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that RoMa Insurance has selected EZLynx to manage all aspects of agency operations from a single platform. With comparative rating, client communication, policy renewals, and marketing all natively built into one system, RoMa Insurance can redirect the time previously lost to juggling multiple applications toward the trusted advisor work that builds lasting client relationships and drives long-term growth.

"Before EZLynx, I was using five different tools just to get through the everyday work of running my agency, and managing my technology felt like a job in itself," said Karla Contreras, owner, RoMa Insurance. "Now that EZLynx puts everything in one place, I have the time to be the agent my clients actually need, someone who picks up the phone at claim time and knows their account inside and out."



EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

"Clients today expect their agent to be present and responsive, and that's hard to deliver when you're spending half your day navigating disconnected tools," said Rob Bourne, senior vice president and general manager, EZLynx. "EZLynx gives agencies like RoMa the operational foundation to meet service expectations every time, and that consistency is what builds the kind of book that grows year over year."

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About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.