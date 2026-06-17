Food for the Hungry joins the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to advance resilience-led solutions

Phoenix, Arizona, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food for the Hungry , a Christian global development and humanitarian organization, has joined the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and is committed to contributing its resilience-focused programming, lessons, and experience to help advance country-led solutions that address the root causes of hunger and poverty.

Launched in 2024 under Brazil’s G20 Presidency, the Global Alliance brings together more than 100 governments, multilateral institutions, and organizations to better align financing, policy, and implementation of proven solutions.

Through its engagement in the Alliance, Food for the Hungry will contribute to advancing resilience at the intersection of food security and social protection, with a particular focus on systems-level approaches for lasting impact.

The organization is prepared to facilitate engagement between Alliance members and governments, partners and communities across the countries where it operates, while contributing to events, roundtables, briefings and other knowledge-sharing efforts on resilience and food and nutrition security. These efforts are intended to strengthen policy coordination and promote scalable approaches that can be adapted across diverse country contexts.

“Ending hunger and poverty requires more than short-term solutions. It demands coordinated, long-term investment in systems that strengthen communities’ absorptive, adaptive and transformational capacities so they can withstand shocks, respond to change and build a more resilient future,” said Mark Viso, President and CEO of Food for the Hungry. “Through the Global Alliance, we have an opportunity to align what works, scale it, and ensure that resilience is at the center of how we move forward.”

This engagement builds on Food for the Hungry’s resilience work across multiple Alliance member countries. In Ethiopia, its PReSERVE Resilience Food Security Activity, funded by the US Department of State, supports the government-led Productive Safety Net Program across 11 districts in Amhara, helping households strengthen resilience, food security, and self-reliance. In Guatemala, Food for the Hungry has partnered with the Vice Presidency to develop a National Resilience Roadmap for 2026 to 2032, with a core focus on building resilient food systems and social protection to help address overlapping risks, including high levels of malnutrition and poverty.

Food for the Hungry’s membership reflects its long-standing commitment to addressing hunger and poverty through integrated, community-led approaches that strengthen resilience in the world’s most vulnerable contexts. For over 50 years, the organization has worked to build resilience so children, families, and communities can flourish, and today serves nearly 10 million people across 17 countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America in partnership with governments, local leaders, communities, private sector actors, and civil society.

In addition, the organization will support governments and partners in implementing and scaling key policy instruments, including climate-resilient agriculture, social protection systems, nutrition programming, and livelihood development.

Food for the Hungry currently directs an estimated $262.8 million in development resources toward efforts aligned with the Global Alliance’s objectives, supporting programs that address poverty, food insecurity, and resilience-building at scale.

The engagement reflects Food for the Hungry’s broader approach of pairing evidence-based planning and local consultation with long-term systems strengthening to address overlapping risks, crises, and structural vulnerabilities.

This collaboration comes at a critical moment, as global progress toward ending hunger and poverty continues to lag behind international targets. By joining the Global Alliance, Food for the Hungry aims to strengthen coordination, scale impact, and help advance integrated solutions that support communities facing compounding shocks and stresses.

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About Food for the Hungry

Food for the Hungry is a Christian humanitarian assistance and global development organization committed on innovation for impact. We set a different table, where communities own their solutions and, together with global neighbors, address the root causes of poverty and injustice so people can flourish. To create lasting change, we focus on resilience. It means strong communities can face life’s shocks without falling back into poverty. Without fear. We partner with over 10 million people in 17 countries who believe everyone deserves to build the future God intends for them.

About Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty

Launched at the G20 Summit in Brazil on November 18, 2024, the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty has grown to over 200 members, including more than 100 countries, the African Union, European Union, 24 international organizations, 9 international financial institutions, and over 30 philanthropic and non-governmental organizations. The Alliance aims to accelerate progress to end hunger and poverty by providing coordinated support from its members towards national, large-scale evidence-based policies and programs.