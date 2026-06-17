Zenno Accelerates Global Expansion After Becoming First Company to Operate Superconducting Product in Space

Los Angeles, CA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenno Astronautics, has entered a new phase of growth following the successful operation of its Z01™ Supertorquer aboard Impulse Space’s Mira satellite, making Zenno the first company in the world to successfully operate a superconducting product in space.





The successful mission marks a major milestone for Zenno’s superconducting technology platform, validating a capability long considered a key enabling technology for the future of space infrastructure. The achievement strengthens flight heritage for the company’s fuel-free spacecraft control system and positions Zenno for broader commercial adoption across international space markets.

Zenno’s Z01™ Supertorquer is the world’s first superconducting magnetic torquer for spacecraft attitude control, providing a fuel-free method of generating force in space. Following its successful operation in orbit, the company is now focused on commercial deployment of the technology while advancing a broader portfolio of superconducting systems for satellite mobility, radiation shielding, and other future electromagnetic infrastructure capabilities for space.

The company has recently expanded its international partnerships and continues to advance a broad superconducting technology platform designed specifically for space applications. Building on the successful validation of Supertorquer, Zenno is expanding its roadmap across three strategic areas: satellite mobility, advanced radiation shielding and future electromagnetic launch capabilities. Together, these technologies support the company's long-term vision of building foundational infrastructure for sustained operations beyond Earth.

As Zenno enters this next phase of commercial growth, the company today announced the appointment of Andrew Rush to its Board of Directors. Rush currently serves as CEO and Co-Founder of Star Catcher Industries, which is developing the first energy grid in space. He previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Redwire, where he led the company through its public listing and oversaw the integration of a diverse portfolio of space infrastructure and technology business.

"Successfully demonstrating superconducting technology in orbit marks a turning point for Zenno as we transition from technology validation to commercial scale," said Max Arshavsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Zenno. "We're thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Board. His track record building category-defining space infrastructure companies and scaling breakthrough technologies will be invaluable as we expand our technology platform and customer base."

“Zenno has achieved what very few companies ever do – taking a breakthrough technology from concept to successful operation in space,” said Andrew Rush, CEO and Co-Founder of Star Catcher. “With that milestone now behind them, I’m honored to join the Board as the company enters its next phase of growth and works to scale its technology, customer base, and global presence.”

After four years of service, Chair Peter Crabtree will be stepping down from the Board.

“Four years ago, I joined Zenno because I believed the company was pursuing a genuinely transformative technology with the potential to reshape how spacecraft operate,” said Peter Crabtree. “Zenno is doing what many thought impossible by successfully taking superconducting magnet technology from the laboratory to space and proving it in orbit. The company now has a clear pathway for growth, and I am confident it is exceptionally well positioned for the future.”

"Peter joined Zenno at a time when we had no flight heritage, no commercial traction, and no proof that our technology would work in space," said Max Arshavsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Zenno. "He believed in the vision from the beginning and helped guide the company through some of its most important milestones. On behalf of everyone at Zenno, I thank Peter for his tremendous contributions and wish him the very best."

Zenno’s mission is to build the electromagnetic platform for space. Supertorquer is the first step in that journey, and the successful mission validates the core technology foundation that will support future applications across satellite mobility and other critical space infrastructure systems. With growing demand from commercial, defense, and government customers, Zenno is focused on building electromagnetic technologies that can serve as foundational infrastructure for humanity’s long-term expansion beyond Earth.

About Zenno

Zenno is a space technology company and the global leader in the application of superconducting magnets for space. Founded in late 2017, the company develops advanced superconducting systems that enable propellant-free force generation and spacecraft control, addressing critical challenges facing commercial and government spacecraft operators.

Zenno’s patented technology platform leverages high-temperature superconductors to generate powerful magnetic fields with near-zero energy losses, unlocking new capabilities for satellite mobility, radiation shielding, and future electromagnetic infrastructure systems for space. Its flagship Z01™ Supertorquer is the first superconducting spacecraft actuator successfully operated in orbit, establishing a new category of space mobility technology.

For more information, visit https://www.zenno.space/.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com