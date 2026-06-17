Lumafield Introduces Neptune Performance and Triton Performance Connecting Metrology-Grade Measurement to Production-Line Inspection

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumafield , a leading manufacturing intelligence platform, today announced Neptune Performance and Triton Performance , a new tier of high-performance industrial X-ray CT scanning solutions that connects metrology-grade measurement in the engineering lab directly to automated, production-speed inspection on the factory floor.

For decades, X-ray CT has been an occasional diagnostic tool—powerful but slow, expensive, and confined to specialized labs. With this launch, Lumafield turns it into a continuous thread of quality intelligence that follows a product from first prototype to high-volume production, reaching production lines where CT has never before been practical.

These upgraded systems combine metrology-grade precision with unprecedented scanning speeds, enabling engineering and quality teams to inspect complex assemblies, verify internal dimensions, and monitor high-volume production lines without compromising on accuracy or throughput.

The timing is urgent. Manufacturers are under pressure from trade uncertainty, material inflation, and energy volatility, forcing companies to aggressively confront their internal costs of quality to remain competitive. According to Lumafield’s 2026 Cost of Quality Report , more than 40% of North American manufacturers estimate that quality-related costs consume over 5% of their revenue—and most believe that figure understates the true number. Traditional inspection tools are either too slow to keep pace with production lines or unable to inspect hidden internal geometries. Neptune Performance and Triton Performance eliminate this tradeoff. With the launch of its new performance tier, Lumafield makes fast, accurate 3D inspection practical for any production line, helping manufacturers catch defects early, cut down on waste, and protect their margins.

Neptune Performance

Neptune was introduced in 2022 as a groundbreaking inspection tool that made X-ray CT technology accessible to industries that had never been able to use it before. The new Neptune Performance represents a substantial hardware upgrade for improved accuracy and faster scans. This metrology-grade 3D X-ray CT platform delivers rapid, highly accurate measurement insights for engineering and quality teams. With 12x faster scans and 4x the data quality compared to the standard Neptune system, Neptune Performance enables teams to:

Measure critical internal features at micron-level accuracy—even with challenging materials like transparent and flexible plastics or aluminum that complicate Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) and visible-light inspections.

Inspect critical-to-quality features against Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) callouts and nominal CAD with saveable, reusable measurement plans.

Reduce fixturing and programming effort compared with traditional CMM and optical metrology workflows.





Triton Performance

Triton Performance brings automated, non-destructive CT inspection to the factory floor, enabling manufacturers to scan parts at production speed and scale. In as little as 10 seconds per part, the platform provides complete volumetric CT reconstructions. Triton Performance can be used across a range of quality and process control applications to:

Catch internal defects before they escape and build a traceable inspection record without the need for specialized staff or dedicated facilities.

Create automated inspection recipes that target specific, known failure modes.

Identify and flag parts that deviate from expected norms and automatically group for review.





A measurement template built on Neptune Performance in the R&D lab becomes the automated inspection template for Triton Performance on the factory floor. Both platforms connect into Lumafield’s cloud-based Voyager software environment, establishing a unified quality thread across an organization. The critical tolerances, GD&T studies, and potential failure modes identified during development travel directly with the product into volume manufacturing to provide a single, global view of product quality across multiple facilities.

“With Neptune Performance and Triton Performance, we’re transforming X-ray CT from an isolated diagnostic tool into a continuous stream of manufacturing intelligence,” said Andreas Bastian, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Lumafield. “By closing the loop between lab-grade metrology and high-speed factory-floor inspection, we're giving teams the common data foundation they need to catch process drift earlier, scale production with absolute confidence, and bring better products to market much faster.”

“The image quality we saw on complex multi-material assemblies was beyond what we expected,” said Sam Farmer, Mechanical Engineer at BioFire. “Having that level of visibility completely changes how we think about QA.”

Neptune Performance and Triton Performance are available now. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.lumafield.com/platform .

Lumafield will showcase its manufacturing intelligence platform at Automate 2026 in Chicago from June 22–25, 2026, at Booth #4213 in the South Building. To book a meeting with Lumafield at the show, visit https://www.lumafield.com/events .

About Lumafield

Lumafield is a manufacturing intelligence platform that gives engineers the power to see inside their work in unprecedented detail, at every stage of the product development process. Lumafield's industrial X-ray CT scanners and cloud-based analysis software have transformed both product development and high-volume manufacturing in industries as diverse as medical devices, automotive, aerospace and defense, electronics, and consumer packaging.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Los Angeles, Lumafield has received funding from investors including Lux Capital, Kleiner Perkins, DCVC, Spark Capital, Matter Venture Partners, IVP, G2 Venture Partners, Wellington Management, Haystack Ventures, Tony Fadell's Build Collective, and Figma founder Dylan Field.