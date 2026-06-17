Reckoner Launches Reckoner Capital Company, a Finance Company Providing Capital for Risk Retention in Securitizations

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reckoner Capital Management, a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit, today announced the launch of Reckoner Capital Company (“RCC”), a finance business, expanding the firm’s specialized alternative credit platform into a market that is estimated to require more than $4 billion of risk retention financing annually.

The new business will focus on supplying capital to issuers against risk retention positions across CLO, ABS, RMBS, and CMBS securitizations. The firm also announced that effective September 2026, Anna Di Pietro will join the firm as Executive Director, bringing significant expertise in risk retention financing.

The launch builds on Reckoner’s strategy of developing differentiated businesses across specialized areas of alternative credit. Since inception less than two years ago, the firm has introduced a growing range of products and strategies, including CLOs and financing for superyachts, art, commercial real estate, and now risk retention.

“Risk retention financing is a large, highly specialized market with growing demand driven by the proliferation of securitized financing and a limited number of market participants,” said John Kim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reckoner Capital Management. “Given our deep structured credit and capital markets experience and our relationship-driven approach, we believe we are well-positioned to help issuers finance risk retention positions across a broad range of asset classes.”

Reckoner is excited to welcome Anna Di Pietro to the team. She brings significant experience in risk retention financing and capital markets execution from prior roles at Nearwater Capital and BMO Capital Markets. She will leverage her expertise in transaction execution, operations, and client service to support RCC.

About Reckoner Capital Management

Reckoner Capital Management is a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit. We are dedicated to delivering superior investment performance to institutional and retail clients by creating bespoke, innovative solutions and products that are directly aligned with their objectives. Leveraging our vast experience, expertise, and relationships, we bring highly differentiated alternative credit investments to Wall Street and Main Street, which has traditionally had limited access to this asset class. We are employee-owned and partnered with RedBird Capital Partners, a $14 billion private equity firm. To learn more, please visit www.reckoner.com .