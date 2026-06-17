Crypto News Today: MemeToro Announces Ecosystem Expansion Roadmap as Presale Surpasses $44,000

ZURICH, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro has unveiled a new ecosystem development roadmap with several upcoming initiatives to support the next phase of growth for its AI-powered meme-finance platform. It also outlines plans for a dedicated MemeToro blockchain, the launch of MemeToro News, expanded participation infrastructure and future Play, Bet & Earn functionality powered by $MT.





The roadmap announcement follows the MemeToro presale, which has raised over $44,000 and is progressing towards its next funding milestone. Stage 1 is still ongoing at $0.00125 before rising to $0.00139 in Stage 2. The new roadmap includes a number of ecosystem initiatives that seek to broaden participation opportunities while supporting long-term platform development.

As artificial intelligence continues to impact participation across crypto markets, MemeToro’s latest development plans are focused on expanding the ecosystem’s utility beyond trading and introducing further opportunities for engagement among users.

MemeToro Expands Ecosystem Development Roadmap

The recently announced roadmap is part of the bigger picture for the project, which is to launch participation-oriented infrastructure in several sectors of meme finance and AI-powered crypto engagement.

One of the biggest additions to the roadmap is the planned development of a dedicated MemeToro blockchain to support meme-finance activity, creator participation, ecosystem scalability and AI-assisted market interaction.

The roadmap also details the plans for MemeToro News, a dedicated media portal to cover all things memecoin, crypto market narratives and upcoming trends in the industry.

Additional roadmap initiatives include upcoming implementation of Play, Bet & Earn functionality enabled by $MT.

The roadmap update follows MemeToro’s presale funding surpassing $44,000, signalling ongoing interest in the project’s AI-driven meme-finance ecosystem and future development efforts.

AI-Powered Trading Systems Continue Reshaping Crypto Markets

Crypto markets are rapidly changing with the help of artificial intelligence.

What began years ago as basic trading bots and Telegram scrapers has morphed into sophisticated AI-powered ecosystems capable of analysing volatility, monitoring social engagement, spotting shifts in narratives, and managing risk across multiple chains at once.

Modern AI infrastructure is no longer just about backend automation. It's increasingly shaping how retail users find opportunities and how they engage in fast-moving markets.

This broader shift is seeing newer AI ecosystems gain attention across crypto.

The newest breed of AI trading systems work in a very different way to older rule-based bots.

The rise of platforms like BingX AI has brought the idea of self-driving market infrastructure into the mainstream. The AI is responsible for monitoring liquidity, assessing market conditions, evaluating changes in sentiment, and responding to market fluctuations without the need for constant human oversight. Some analysts think this evolution could fundamentally reshape how retail traders behave in the next few years.

As these systems are improving, traders are increasingly looking for platforms that can make it easier to participate, but also make it faster and give better knowledge of the market.

Meme Finance Evolves Through AI Participation

The rise of AI in meme finance isn’t happening by accident.

Meme markets are quicker than just about any other part of crypto. Stories pop up and vanish within hours and manual workflows are becoming less and less efficient. Social media feeds and wallet trackers alone tend to cause traders to react once the momentum has already picked up.

AI-assisted participation systems are starting to tackle this issue by assisting users in recognising engagement peaks, sentiment changes and early narrative traction before broader visibility.

This change is gradually changing meme trading from being a purely speculative, reactive game into a more data-driven environment. MemeToro is aligned with this trend.

MemeToro is not just another speculative meme asset, but is trying to build a broader participation ecosystem around AI-assisted meme finance.

Its infrastructure is designed to ease users’ discovery of meme narratives by integrating trading participation, creator onboarding, and prediction-market interaction in a single environment. The social-finance approach of the ecosystem is indicative of a bigger industry-wide movement towards interactive engagement for users, rather than exposure to tokens in isolation.

This difference may become more and more important with the increase of AI adoption in retail crypto markets.

Sentient Memes and Emerging On-Chain Trends



Another growing trend contributing to the attention AI meme ecosystems are getting is the rise of "sentient memes."

They’re AI-run meme spaces, able to post on their own, engage with communities, shift with internet narratives and keep the momentum going without constant manual maintenance.

The trend is particularly manifesting itself across low fee ecosystems such as Solana and Base where high-frequency participation is easier to scale.

Some market watchers think AI-managed meme participation could be one of the biggest retail behavioural shifts in crypto in the next market cycle. MemeToro’s AI-assisted infrastructure appears to be well-positioned for this wider shift.

Presale Progress Supports Continued Expansion

The project roadmap is not limited to just participate in AI-assisted trading.

Future plans include MemeToro News, a built-in portal focusing on memecoin trends and financial-market narratives — and a dedicated MemeToro blockchain tailored for meme-finance activity and creator participation.

The ecosystem also intends to include play, bet and earn systems powered by $MT, providing further levels of interaction outside of speculative trading.

The tokenomics are very much geared toward community access with 71% of the fixed supply of 1.2 billion tokens allocated to the public sale.

The Stage 1 presale is live now at $0.00125, increasing to $0.00139 in Stage 2, with the project already raising over $44,000.

As AI-enabled crypto participation continues to evolve, ecosystems that combine automation, meme finance, and social-finance infrastructure may continue to draw increasing attention.

More Information on MemeToro ($MT) Presale Here:

Website: https://memetoro.com

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt

Telegram: https://t.me/memetoro_mt

About MemeToro

MemeToro is an AI-native platform for creating, discovering, trading, and speculating on memecoins within a single ecosystem, built around the $MT utility token and an evolving meme-market blockchain layer.

Website: https://memetoro.com

Media Contact:

Contact person: Joseph Morgan

Company name: MemeToro AI Labs

Website: MemeToro.com

Email: info@memetoro.com

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