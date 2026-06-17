Hi Marley Expands Proven Claims Communication Platform Into Policyholder Service

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi Marley, the trusted communication fabric for P&C insurance, today announced the re-launch of Hi Marley for Service, extending its proven claims communication platform into policyholder service operations. The new offering gives carriers a structured channel for high-volume interactions outside of claims, including billing, policy changes, and document requests, all within a single, trusted conversation that policyholders come to recognize over time.

Insurance carriers receive millions of non-claims service inquiries every year, many of which are still handled by phone. Phone-based service is costly, time-consuming, and increasingly misaligned with how policyholders prefer to communicate. While self-service portals, apps, and webchat tools can support certain interactions, adoption is often limited, sessions are not always persistent, and many solutions are not built around the complexity of P&C insurance workflows.

Hi Marley for Service is built around two complementary capabilities: keeping policyholders informed before they feel the need to call and being there in their preferred channel when they do.

The expanded platform gives policyholders a way to reach out when it is convenient for them, without hold times, phone tag, or an app to download. The platform identifies who is reaching out, routes the inquiry to the right place, and either resolves it automatically or hands it to a representative, building a trusted contact policyholders can return to across every interaction, all within a single conversation thread.

The offering is complemented by Hi Marley’s outbound notifications, which give carriers a way to reach policyholders first. Upcoming policy renewals, coverage changes, and payment questions can now all be resolved proactively, with each outbound notification opening directly into a two-way conversation. The result is an interactive channel that guides and supports the policyholder beyond their claims.

“Service is where carriers have the opportunity to strengthen trust with policyholders every day,” said Mike Greene, CEO and Co-Founder of Hi Marley. “Hi Marley for Service extends our proven claims communication platform into the interactions that shape confidence, loyalty, and the customer relationship. Retention starts long before renewal. It's built in every billing question answered quickly and every policy change handled without friction. As we expand into service and build toward sales, we're helping carriers create a more connected experience across the full policyholder lifecycle.”

Hi Marley for Service is built natively into the same platform powering claims communication for more than 130 customers nationwide. AI is embedded directly into service workflows, handling routine inquiries end-to-end and supporting representatives on more complex matters. Service teams can now manage multiple concurrent conversations in place of sequential phone calls. Hi Marley’s industry experience suggests carriers deploying conversational service channels can expect approximately 20% of inbound calls to be deflected to text, a 25-50% increase in representative caseload capacity, and customer satisfaction (CSAT) improvements of 30% or more.

“Most policyholders still pick up the phone for service because they have not been offered a better option,” said Alex Burgess, VP of Industry Strategy at Hi Marley. “Hi Marley for Service changes that by helping carriers keep policyholders informed before they feel the need to call, and by being there in their preferred channel when they do reach out. The carriers that move early will see the impact in call volumes, CSAT, and their ability to scale.”

Hi Marley will continue solving challenges for policyholders and carriers alike, aiming to become the one trusted contact from first notice of loss through every service, billing, and coverage interaction.

For more information about Hi Marley for Service, visit https://www.himarley.com/service .

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the trusted communication fabric for P&C insurance. The platform connects carriers, policyholders, and service providers in a single, trusted conversation, and applies AI in the context of P&C insurance work so carriers can reduce friction, move faster, and deliver better experiences when it matters most. Purpose-built by insurance professionals and trusted by more than 130 customers, including 13 of the top 30 P&C carriers, Hi Marley helps the industry’s most credible carriers coordinate work across their ecosystems. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Boston, you can learn more at www.himarley.com .

Contact:

Escalate PR for Hi Marley

himarley@escalatepr.com