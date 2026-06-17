Traliant Celebrates 2026 Compliance Champions Shaping the Future of HR Compliance

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, the expert HR compliance partner that helps organizations manage the human side of risk, today announced the finalists of its 2026 Compliance Champion Award program. The award recognizes HR, learning, and compliance leaders who go beyond “check-the-box” training to build workplace programs that help employees understand expectations, strengthen compliance readiness, and reinforce better behavior over time.

This year’s winner and nominees represent organizations across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, staffing, manufacturing and security services. Together, they reflect what Traliant sees every day from its customers: a desire for compliance programs that are easier to deploy, more relevant to employees, more defensible for the business and better aligned to the real risks their organizations face.

“The Compliance Champion Awards are not only a celebration of exceptional customer leadership — it is also a reminder that our roadmap has to be shaped by the people doing this work every day,” said Jesse Harwick, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Traliant. “Their feedback is directly informing how we build more flexible, right-sized solutions that help organizations reduce people-related risk over time.”

Yujia Huang, Senior Training Manager, Enterprise Compliance at Intuit, was selected as the 2026 program winner. Huang received this designation for her leadership in implementing training initiatives across a global employee workforce, helping employees navigate challenging workplace situations with confidence and integrity. Her work has helped foster a safer, more respectful, and more compliant workplace culture across the organization.

“Yujia represents the kind of leader who turns compliance from a requirement into a meaningful employee experience,” said Shelby Cooney, Chief Learning Officer at Traliant. “She understands that real impact comes from helping employees build proficiency, retain what matters, and apply it in the moments that count. That mindset is exactly what is pushing Traliant to keep evolving our learning methodology and roadmap around customer needs.”

All of the nominees have made meaningful contributions to strengthening workplace culture, advancing compliance initiatives and supporting employee learning across their organizations. The full list of nominees includes:

Annie Cronin , Manager, Organization Development at a nationally recognized healthcare provider

, Manager, Organization Development at a nationally recognized healthcare provider Tracy Crum , VP, Assistant General Counsel at Bread Financial

, VP, Assistant General Counsel at Bread Financial Stephen Hartley , Director, Compliance at Guggenheim Partners

, Director, Compliance at Guggenheim Partners Ivan Gruenthal , Director, Talent Development & Organizational Effectiveness at Boar’s Head

, Director, Talent Development & Organizational Effectiveness at Boar’s Head Toyin Julius , Senior HR Business Partner at Specialist Staffing Group

, Senior HR Business Partner at Specialist Staffing Group Misty Savage , VP, Training & Development at Securitas

, VP, Training & Development at Securitas Kate Stiteler, Director, Learning and Engagement at Sonesta International Hotels





The awards come as Traliant continues to expand beyond traditional compliance – combining modern learning experiences, legal reliability, tailored programs, and ongoing support. Customer feedback is playing a central role in that evolution, with Traliant prioritizing roadmap investments that make programs more configurable, measurable, engaging and aligned to how different workforces actually operate. At Traliant’s customer event, attendees got a firsthand look at how their feedback is shaping what comes next, with customer needs being translated directly into innovative new solutions on Traliant’s roadmap.

“Compliance leaders are under pressure to prove that training is doing more than checking a box,” added Harwick. “Our job is to listen, build what matters and help customers create workplaces where expectations are clear, leaders make sound decisions and issues are addressed before they become larger business problems.”

To learn more about Traliant and its HR compliance solutions, visit traliant.com.

About Traliant

Traliant is the expert HR compliance partner that helps reduce people-related risk by reinforcing better employee behavior and ensuring HR compliance. Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant uniquely provides engaging, entertainment-quality content that builds proficiency and is complemented by Traliant’s legal expertise and always-on risk mitigation, with flexible, right-sized solutions for companies of all sizes and industries.

Its solutions include award-winning compliance training, microlearning, policy and handbook services, analytics and continuous learning experiences designed to support always-on HR compliance to mitigate risk. Backed by PSG and recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years, Traliant continues to shape the future of HR compliance and workforce readiness.

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Reagan Bennet

Traliant@v2comms.com