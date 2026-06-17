Bioxtreme Launches Next Generation Dextreme™ System Delivering Up to 2x Greater Stroke Recovery Improvements Than Standard Robotic Therapy

Petach Tikva, Israel, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioxtreme, an innovator in neurorehabilitation technologies leveraging its proprietary error augmentation approach to accelerate motor recovery, today announced the launch of Dextreme™ 2.0, the next-generation, significantly enhanced version of the company's advanced robotic rehabilitation platform. Dextreme 2.0 is designed to improve upper extremity recovery in individuals affected by stroke and other neurological conditions.

The FDA-registered and CE-registered system combines Bioxtreme's patented Error Augmentation technology, adaptive artificial intelligence, and immersive 3D therapy experiences to accelerate motor learning and improve movement accuracy

Unlike traditional robotic rehabilitation systems that guide movement, Dextreme 2.0 strategically amplifies movement errors, activating the brain's natural adaptive responses and encouraging patients to develop more accurate and functional movement patterns. This approach supports faster motor learning while promoting meaningful gains in independence.

Key Innovations of Dextreme 2.0 include:

Movement scaling : Movements are automatically scaled and personalized to each patient’s functional capacity, enabling even patients with limited range of motion to actively engage in therapy

: Movements are automatically scaled and personalized to each patient’s functional capacity, enabling even patients with limited range of motion to actively engage in therapy Arm Support : enabling enhanced accessibility for a wider range of patients

: enabling enhanced accessibility for a wider range of patients Expanded Therapy Content: A broad range of new ADL-focused and gamified activities designed to improve movement accuracy, stability, coordination, and speed while maintaining patient engagement

A broad range of new ADL-focused and gamified activities designed to improve movement accuracy, stability, coordination, and speed while maintaining patient engagement Enhanced Assessments & Measurements: The new assessment tools provide more detailed clinical measurements and objective performance data

The new assessment tools provide more detailed clinical measurements and objective performance data Enhanced Motor System: Upgraded motors provide even smoother robotic movement for an improved user experience

Upgraded motors provide even smoother robotic movement for an improved user experience Personalized Therapy Playlists: Customized game playlists enable patients to complete therapy sessions more independently with minimal therapist intervention. Integrated accessibility controls allow simple navigation and response selection through intuitive handle movements.

Clinical studies have demonstrated significant benefits from Error Augmentation-based rehabilitation, including up to 2x greater improvement in Fugl-Meyer scores compared to standard robotic therapy for individuals recovering from stroke.

"Dextreme was built on a simple but powerful idea, that the brain learns best when it is challenged to adapt," said Eyal Samuel Shachar, CEO of Bioxtreme. "Rather than compensating for errors, Dextreme uses them as a therapeutic tool. By combining robotics, AI, and neuroscience, Dextreme provides clinicians with a smarter way to deliver intensive, personalized therapy while helping patients regain confidence, function, and independence."

About Bioxtreme

Bioxtreme develops robotic solutions for upper-limb and hand rehabilitation in individuals with neurological injuries, including stroke and other neuro conditions. Powered by the unique combination of AI and proprietary Error Augmentation (EA) technology, Bioxtreme’s systems apply adaptive forces to amplify movement errors, accelerating motor learning and improving movement accuracy. By combining advanced robotics, real-time data, and interactive therapy. Bioxtreme enables patients to achieve meaningful recovery and regain functional independence https://www.bioxtremerobotics.com/

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