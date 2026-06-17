Creative Agency Motive Announces Leadership Evolution

DENVER, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motive , the creative agency behind award-winning work for PepsiCo, Frito Lay, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burger King, Disney, and more, today announced the retirement of long-time and beloved President Krista Nicholson , marking the culmination of an extraordinary 30-plus-year career in the marketing and advertising industry. Concurrently, Motive is proud to announce the promotion of long-time colleagues Hillary Miller and Brooke Bartlett to Co-Managing Directors.

Nicholson steps down after an impressive 14-year tenure at Motive, a Project Worldwide agency. Joining the agency in 2012 as VP of Operations/Strategy, she rose through the ranks to EVP and has served as President since March 2018. A graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder - Leeds School of Business, Nicholson’s illustrious career has spanned key leadership roles across the industry, including Director of Marketing at Aspen Skiing Company, Director of Marketing Services at iXL, and VP Account Services Director at Morey Evans Advertising. Throughout her tenure at Motive, Nicholson has been a driving force behind the agency's strategic vision, growth, and vibrant culture.

"Krista has been the heartbeat of Motive for over a decade," said Matt Statman, Motive CEO and founder. "Her strategic vision, unwavering dedication, and profound industry expertise have shaped this agency into the creative powerhouse it is today. While we will miss her daily presence immensely, we are deeply grateful for her 14 years of leadership and the indelible mark she leaves on our team. We wish her the absolute best in her well-deserved retirement."

Reflecting on her career, Nicholson shared: "It has been the greatest honor of my career to help build and lead Motive alongside such an incredibly talented group of people. Looking back, I am most proud of the culture we’ve cultivated and the boundaries we’ve continuously pushed for our brand partners. I step away knowing the agency is in the absolute best of hands with Hillary and Brooke."





By passing the torch to trusted innovators, Motive’s shift to a dual-leadership model ensures a seamless transition. The elevation of Miller and Bartlett guarantees steadfast continuity for the agency's roster of clients, while injecting fresh, collaborative energy into the collective. Both leaders bring deep institutional knowledge and uniquely complementary skill sets that position them perfectly to lead Motive’s next chapter of growth. Hillary and Brooke will be working alongside creative leadership that was announced last year with Spence Trierweiler and Chris Reinhard being appointed to the agency's first-ever Executive Creative Director roles.

"Krista has laid an incredible foundation, and we are thrilled to step into this new shared role," Miller and Bartlett shared in a joint statement regarding their transition plans. "Our complementary backgrounds and shared history at Motive allow us to seamlessly bridge the gap between proven continuity and forward-thinking innovation. We are ready to lead our phenomenal teams into this next chapter, continuing to chase greatness with our partners and accelerating how we move at the speed of culture."

About Motive: For 25 years, Motive has operated as an evolving, organic creative community designed to solve complex business problems through the lens of culture. The agency blends strategic insight with creative excellence across five expert-driven studio practices, building interdependent touchpoints that turn personal and communal passion points into brand-driven campaigns and experiences. Backed by the global reach of the Project Worldwide alliance and the soul of an independent, founder-led shop, Motive creates, co-creates and curates culture—rather than just following it. Learn more at wearemotive.com.

Media Contact:

Jeannie Evanchan

jeannie@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39a57809-2c52-43c1-86bf-6138662bae99