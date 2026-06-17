Strategix Launches Integrated Trust-Building System for Global Brands

Berlin, Germany, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new system unites PR, marketing, branding, and reputation management into a single tool for building trust and scaling companies in global markets.

Strategix has introduced its Company Advancement Model, a new approach that brings together reputation management, PR, marketing, and branding into a unified system for business growth.

87% of consumers consider brand consistency across touchpoints critically important, while 73% are less likely to buy from brands with inconsistent messaging. Audiences no longer perceive brands in fragments — people engage with companies simultaneously through social media, press coverage, websites, advertising, and offline touchpoints, and they quickly notice any discrepancies in messaging, visual identity, or positioning.

The introduction of the Company Advancement Model reflects changing consumer expectations around brand consistency and trust across multiple communication channels.

"We built Strategix to connect reputation-driven PR, marketing, and branding into a single strategic process. Our goal is not just to make brands visible, but to make them recognizable, trusted, and commercially stronger," said Liubov Krasnoslobodtseva, CEO of the company.

Strategix supports this process end-to-end from positioning and media presence to communication strategy and brand scaling across international markets.

Readers can view projects completed by Strategix here: https://strategix-pr.com/en/#our-projects

About Strategix

Strategix is an international strategic communications agency that helps companies, entrepreneurs, experts, and personal brands build their reputation and scale across international markets — including the US, UK, UAE, Germany, Spain, Greece, Georgia, and beyond.

The agency offers services across reputation strategy, marketing strategy, AI marketing, PR and media relations, branding, brand platform development, visual identity, brand positioning, advertising campaigns, content production, event communications, digital analytics, and market-entry communications.

The Strategix team works with both high-growth businesses and established companies. Our specialists and leadership bring 6+ years of experience in PR, marketing, and communications, with over 150 completed cases spanning technology startups, B2B services, industrial projects, and international brands.

Founder's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/liubov-krasno/

Website: https://strategix-pr.com/en/





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