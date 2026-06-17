Prismatic Open-Sources Its Entire Connector Library Under Apache-2.0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prismatic , the embedded integration platform for B2B software companies, today announced that it has open-sourced its entire library of pre-built Application Connector and Data Platform components under the Apache-2.0 license, making the code freely available for developers to read, fork and extend.

Available through a public GitHub repository, the library automatically synchronizes with Prismatic’s internal source code on every release, ensuring it remains current with production versions. Developers can use the repository as a reference to build custom components or extend existing connectors. The open source repository also complements Prismatic Skills, enabling AI development tools to reference real component implementations rather than relying solely on documentation when generating integrations and custom components.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in the integration market. While connectors remain an essential building block of any integration strategy, the greater challenge for B2B software companies lies in operating integrations at scale. Authentication, deployment, monitoring, alerting, versioning, security and customer-specific configuration often introduce far more complexity than the connector itself. As AI accelerates connector development, Prismatic believes these operational capabilities will increasingly define how integration platforms are evaluated.

“The number of connectors a platform has stopped being a meaningful differentiator the moment AI could generate one in an afternoon,” said Michael Zuercher, co-founder and CEO of Prismatic. “We open-sourced our entire library because we’re confident about where our value sits. Building a connector is the easy part. The hard part is running thousands of customer-specific integrations in production for years without your engineering team drowning. That’s the value of our platform and where we’ve focused from the beginning.”

Prismatic’s embedded iPaaS provides the infrastructure needed to manage those challenges at scale. The platform enables teams to build integrations faster through code-native, low-code, and AI-assisted development experiences, deploy them across customer environments, monitor performance, and deliver self-service integration experiences through embedded marketplaces and workflow builders.

The open source component library is available today at github.com/prismatic-io/components . Read more on the blog .

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies that need to build integrations fast and deliver them at scale. The platform handles authentication, deployment, monitoring, and security at scale, while developers build integrations through code-native, low-code, or embedded workflow builder experiences. Teams build once and deploy to many customers with individualized configuration. B2B software companies from startups to Fortune 500s use Prismatic to power their product integrations. Learn more at prismatic.io .

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

prismatic@lookleftmarketing.com

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why did Prismatic open source its connector library?

Prismatic open-sourced its entire library of Application Connector and Data Platform components under the Apache-2.0 license because it believes the value of an integration platform extends beyond connectors. By making production-grade connector code publicly available, developers can extend and learn from real implementations, accelerating custom integration development and AI-assisted workflows.

Q: What can developers do with Prismatic’s open source connectors?

Developers can read, fork, and extend Prismatic’s Application Connector and Data Platform components, use them as reference implementations when building custom components, and leverage production-grade source code to improve AI-assisted development workflows. The repository automatically synchronizes with Prismatic’s internal source code on every release, ensuring the public versions remain current with production.

Q: Can I contribute to Prismatic’s OS repository?

The repository is intended as a reference library rather than a community-maintained open source project. External pull requests are not accepted. Customers may fork and modify components, but modified versions are maintained by the customer and are not supported by Prismatic.

Q: What is an embedded iPaaS?

An embedded iPaaS (integration platform as a service) enables B2B software companies to build, deploy, manage, and scale customer-facing integrations directly within their products. Unlike internal automation tools, an embedded iPaaS is designed to support multi-tenant deployment, customer-specific configuration, authentication, monitoring, and lifecycle management for integrations running across many customers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3319daf9-bdcc-47b9-ae9d-c89cf5e70ae0