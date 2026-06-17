CAI Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2026

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, today announced it has been named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2026 list. The recognition places CAI among the country's top technology employers, identified through one of the most comprehensive independent employee research studies in the United States. The full list is available on the on the Newsweek website.

The ranking draws on more than 692,000 company reviews from more than 372,000 employees across the United States. Evaluations spanned 10 categories of employee satisfaction, including culture and belonging, compensation and benefits, training and career progression, mental well-being, and work-life balance.

For CAI, this recognition reflects more than four decades of sustained investment in its people. With over 9,000 associates worldwide, CAI has built a culture defined by genuine inclusion, continuous development, and a commitment to doing right by its workforce. These values carry directly into the company’s delivery for public sector and commercial clients.

"This recognition belongs to every person at CAI who has helped shape a culture where people genuinely want to grow their careers," said Tom Salvaggio, chief executive officer at CAI. "Culture has never been an afterthought here. It's what carries us forward. Technology will keep changing. A culture built on respect, belonging, and real opportunity is what lasts, and it is what I am proudest of."

"As the tech sector navigates structural realignments and the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence, sustaining a culture of innovation requires an unwavering commitment to talent," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, editor-in-chief at Newsweek. "Newsweek’s definitive ranking elevates the tech companies that look beyond perks to build environments rooted in clear communication, equity, and meaningful professional development. This list serves as an essential index of the workplaces driving the future of the digital economy."

As a privately held company, CAI maintains the flexibility to invest in talent and culture on its own terms. That independence has allowed CAI to prioritize long-term associate development, competitive benefits, and a working environment built around trust and accountability. The result is a workforce that consistently delivers measurable outcomes for clients in even the most demanding technology and government services environments.

For more information on CAI’s other achievements, visit https://www.cai.io/newsroom.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

Media Contact

Madison Oler

Sr. PR & Communications Specialist, CAI

media.inquiries@cai.io