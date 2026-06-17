PAYO Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Payoneer Global to Nuvei

MONSEY, New York, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Payoneer Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYO) (“PAYO”) for $7.40 per share in cash to Nuvei.

The sale price appears to undervalue Payoneer based on potential upcoming catalysts, including:

expansion of Payoneer’s operations in India after receiving authorization in January 2026 from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator;

a US national trust bank charter application filed by Payoneer in February 2026; and

plans announced in February 2026 to launch a suite of stablecoin capabilities powered by Bridge, a leading stablecoin infrastructure platform owned by Stripe.



If you remain a PAYO shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price given your views regarding PAYO’s long-term prospects, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/payoneer-global/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the PAYO board of directors acted in the best interests of PAYO shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the sale price is fair to PAYO shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including all conflicts. We encourage PAYO stockholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com