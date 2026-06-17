AARP and United Way Worldwide Expand 211 Caregiver Program to 10 New States – Increasing Support for Millions More Family Caregivers

Washington, DC, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions more family caregivers across the country now have easier access to critical support through the expansion of the Caregiver Support Program offered via 211 — the 24/7 free, confidential 3-digit helpline. Today, AARP and United Way Worldwide announced the program’s expansion into 10 additional states — Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and South Carolina, and regional support in California and Colorado.

Existing participating states include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, with regional service in parts of Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Utah. The program is also offered in Puerto Rico. With this expansion, the program is currently available within 32 states and Puerto Rico. Program availability by state can be found here.

Launched in 2021, this groundbreaking initiative connects family caregivers to essential services for themselves and their loved ones via the 211 helpline and has already helped 2.5 million caregivers connect to the resources and support they need.

“Being a family caregiver is a labor of love – but it can also be a tremendous challenge,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “Through this expansion of 211, we’re making it easier for family caregivers to find the help they need, when and where they need it.”

“At United Way Worldwide, we understand caregivers are a pillar of our communities, showing up every day with love, resilience, and extraordinary commitment to care for those who need it most,” said Rosie Allen-Herring, interim President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “In collaboration with AARP, United Way is connecting caregivers to trusted support and practical resources through 211, and offering the reassurance that they don’t have to navigate their caregiving journey alone.”

With 63 million Americans currently serving as a family caregiver, individuals who take care of their parents, spouses, loved one, — often without pay, training, or support — the need for accessible, trusted help has never been greater. The 211 helpline is confidential, free, available 24/7, offered in 180 languages, and available to anyone seeking support – whether they are a caregiver or not. Though the specialized Caregiver Support Program, caregivers in participating locations can simply dial 211 to connect with trained Community Resource Specialists and receive tailored AARP resources that cover a wide range of topics, along with direct connections to local services, including:

Local referrals for transportation, food delivery, home safety, respite care, veterans’ benefits, and more

Support to address the caregiver’s own basic needs, like housing, employment, or emotional support

For more information about the Caregiver Support Program, visit www.aarp.org/211care. To connect with a 211 specialist, simply dial 2-1-1 or visit www.211.org.

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About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and the AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit aarp.org, aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About United Way Worldwide

United Way mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. True to our founding spirit, whenever there is a need in our communities, United Way is there. We bring a comprehensive approach to every challenge, actively listening and responding to local needs. Our reach across tens of thousands of communities means we can share innovations and scale impact to improve lives around the world. From strengthening local resilience to advancing health, youth opportunity, and financial security, we’re working towards a future where every person in every community can reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.unitedway.org.

About 211

211 is a 24/7 free, confidential service offered in 180 languages that connects individuals to resources and services in their local communities. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for someone else can call, text, email or web chat 211. 211 services are accessible to 99% of communities across the U.S. and all of Canada. For more information about 211, visit 211.org.

Media Contacts:

AARP: Ilse Zuniga, izuniga@aarp.org

United Way Worldwide: Kimberly Torguson, Kimberly.Torguson@uww.unitedway.org