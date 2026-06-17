Judd Wire Advances Energy Resilience and Sustainability Leadership with Energy Storage Project in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judd Wire Inc., a high-technology wire and cable manufacturer and part of the Sumitomo Electric Group, is advancing development of a battery energy storage project at its Turners Falls manufacturing facility, alongside the planned installation of 10 Level 2 electric vehicle chargers, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible operations, environmental stewardship and local energy resilience.

The project is designed to help Judd Wire manage electricity use during periods of high demand, reducing strain on the local grid while supporting the company’s ongoing sustainability priorities. As electricity demand accelerates across the U.S. due to electrification, artificial intelligence and the rapid growth of data centers, large energy users are playing an increasingly important role in how communities prepare for a more constrained energy system.

“Manufacturers have always had a responsibility to operate safely, efficiently and with care for the communities around them,” said Anthony Fernando, Director of Operations, Judd Wire. “This project is part of how Judd Wire is preparing for the energy future ahead. By taking a more active role in how and when we use electricity, we can support our operations, cut costs, reduce pressure on the grid during peak periods and continue to advance our environmental commitments.”

For Judd Wire, sustainability leadership is measured in operational decisions as much as corporate commitments. By investing in battery storage and expanding access to on-site EV charging, the company is putting its environmental policy into action at the facility level, using energy more flexibly while helping reduce demand during the periods when the grid is under the greatest strain.

The project is being developed by Peak Power, a clean energy technology company that develops and operates battery energy storage projects for commercial and industrial facilities. Peak Power’s platform helps large energy users use battery storage to reduce peak demand and participate more flexibly in the electricity system.

“Energy management is becoming a visible part of corporate responsibility,” said Scott McBrayne, COO, Peak Power. “Judd Wire is showing what leadership can look like for industrial facilities as electricity systems face new demand from data centers, electrification and economic growth. Projects like this help turn large facilities into more flexible, responsive participants in the grid.”

The Judd Wire project also reflects a broader shift in how companies approach sustainability. Rather than treating energy as a fixed operating cost, leading organizations are using on-site energy assets, EV charging infrastructure, and smarter controls to reduce peak demand and associated costs, improve grid resilience, and support system-wide efficiency.

Development and construction activities are expected to continue through early summer, with a planned commercial operation date in July.





About Judd Wire Inc.

Judd Wire Inc. is a high-technology wire and cable company specializing in the design and manufacture of specialty wire and cable products. The company serves demanding applications across industries including automotive, aerospace, railway and other advanced sectors. Judd Wire is part of the Sumitomo Electric Group.

Website: https://www.juddwire.com/

About Peak Power

Peak Power delivers end-to-end battery storage development and energy optimization solutions powered by industry-leading peak forecasting and energy market intelligence. Working across North America, Peak Power helps large energy users cut electricity costs, unlock new revenue streams, and pursue sustainability goals.

Website: https://www.peakpowerenergy.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peak-power

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