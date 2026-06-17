Nomad Futurist Launches the Nomad Ho’ohui Invitational, Uniting Industry Leaders to Invest in the Future of Digital Infrastructure

HONOLULU, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nomad Futurist Foundation is proud to announce the inaugural Nomad Ho’ohui Invitational , an invitation-only charity golf tournament bringing together digital infrastructure leaders on Oahu, January 15-16, 2027, just ahead of Pacific Telecommunications Council’s (PTC) PTC’27 .

Hosted at the renowned Kapolei Golf Club , participants will compete over two days of Ryder Cup-style match play on one of Hawaii’s most celebrated championship courses, surrounded by sweeping tropical fairways and views of the Waianae Mountains. The experience will conclude each evening with sunset receptions under the Oahu sky, culminating in a gala dinner and awards ceremony honoring the tournament champions.

More than a premier networking and sporting event, the Nomad Ho’ohui Invitational directly supports the mission of the Nomad Futurist Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2021 to demystify the digital infrastructure industry and create pathways for students and underserved communities to explore careers in technology, data centers, cloud, connectivity, and AI infrastructure.

Proceeds from the Invitational will fund programs that provide students with real-world industry exposure and career development opportunities, including access to major industry conferences and events, educational data center tours, mentorship and internship opportunities, scholarships and educational resources, and direct connections with industry leaders and employers.

“Whether in business, golf, or life, success is never built alone," said Nabeel Mahmood , Co-Founder of Nomad Futurist. "The Nomad Ho'ohui Invitational will unite industry leaders around a shared purpose: investing in students and creating opportunities for the next generation of innovators and leaders in digital infrastructure."

Organizations interested in supporting the Nomad Ho'ohui Invitational are invited to become founding partners. Sponsorship opportunities include player participation, guest invitations, event branding, and advisory committee involvement.

"PTC has become one of the most important global gatherings for the digital infrastructure community," said Phillip Koblence , Co-Founder of Nomad Futurist. "We are excited to launch this unique experience alongside such an influential event while driving meaningful impact through education, mentorship, workforce development, and career access for students worldwide."

Hoʻohui is a Hawaiian word meaning to join, unite, connect, or bring together as one — a spirit that reflects the mission of the Nomad Ho'ohui Invitational: bringing together executives, technology leaders, investors, and innovators to build relationships, strengthen the industry, and invest in its future workforce.

"Bringing the industry together to support future talent is a mission we are proud to champion," said Brian Moon , CEO of PTC. "The Nomad Ho'ohui Invitational is a natural complement to the spirit of connection and collaboration that defines PTC."

Every sponsorship, partnership, and participant contribution directly supports programs that help students gain access to experiences, mentorship, and opportunities that can shape lifelong careers in digital infrastructure.

The Nomad Futurist Foundation invites industry leaders and partners to join us in Hawaii and help shape the future of digital infrastructure through education, mentorship, awareness, and community impact.

To learn more about the Nomad Ho'ohui Invitational, please click here .

Media Contact for Nomad Futurist Foundation

Julia Terlizzi

Marketing & Program Director

Email: jt@nomadfuturist.org

Media Contact for Pacific Telecommunications Council

Carolyn Pohl

Marketing Manager

Email: media@ptc.org

About Nomad Futurist

The Nomad Futurist Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to demystifying digital infrastructure and accelerating workforce development in the AI era. Through university partnerships, global ambassador programs, scholarships, and the Nomad Futurist Academy, the Foundation connects industry expertise with the next generation of leaders shaping the digital economy.

To learn more about the Nomad Futurist Foundation, please click here.

About Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC)