SemiCab to Showcase Apex Platform at Reuters Events: Supply Chain USA 2026 as a Gold Sponsor

Company to Host Industry Workshop on Why Traditional Freight Networks Struggle to Adapt in Volatile Markets

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME), a leading provider of AI-powered logistics solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, SemiCab, will participate as a Gold Sponsor at Reuters Events: Supply Chain USA 2026, taking place on June 23rd and 24th in Chicago. SemiCab will be located at Booth 57.

SemiCab will be showcasing its Apex SaaS platform at the event as it expands its market presence in the United States. Apex enables shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to manage freight as an interconnected network rather than a series of isolated shipments, helping organizations reduce empty miles, improve asset utilization, and lower transportation costs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with members of the SemiCab team, experience live demonstrations of the Apex platform, and learn how AI-driven freight orchestration can help address common transportation challenges, including fragmented planning, capacity inefficiencies, excess spot market exposure, and network volatility.

As part of the conference program, SemiCab will host an educational workshop titled "The Hidden Cost of Volatility: Why Fragmented Freight Networks Struggle to Adapt" on June 23rd from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT. It will be led by Ajesh Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of SemiCab, and Jonathan Miller, Vice President of U.S. Sales.

The workshop will explore how traditional shipment-by-shipment transportation planning can create inefficiencies during periods of market disruption and how a network-based approach can improve resilience, efficiency, and service performance across complex freight ecosystems. Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab CEO, recently detailed these capabilities and the challenges they address in a Q&A with Procurement Magazine.

"Supply Chain USA brings together many of the industry's most forward-thinking transportation and supply chain leaders," stated Mr. Kapoor. "We're excited to showcase Apex and demonstrate how AI-powered freight orchestration helps organizations move beyond fragmented planning toward a more connected, efficient, and intelligent freight network."

SemiCab's participation at Reuters Events: Supply Chain USA 2026 follows a period of accelerating growth for the company, including recent enterprise customer wins, contract expansions with multinational shippers in India, and the continued rollout of its Apex SaaS platform in the United States.

About Reuters Events: Supply Chain USA 2026

Reuters Events: Supply Chain USA is one of North America's premier gatherings of supply chain, transportation, logistics, and procurement leaders. The annual conference brings together senior executives from leading manufacturers, retailers, logistics providers, and technology companies to discuss emerging trends, operational challenges, and innovative solutions shaping the future of global supply chains. The 2026 event is expected to attract hundreds of industry decision-makers focused on improving efficiency, resilience, and sustainability across their transportation networks.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com.

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