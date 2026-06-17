Streetleaf Named Honoree in Fast Company’s 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf is proud to announce that it has been named an honoree of Fast Company’s 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards . This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world’s most pressing issues—from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity that are helping mold the world.

Now in its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate organizations and projects that are delivering measurable impact across industries—from climate solutions and AI advancements to health, social justice, and beyond.

Streetleaf’s Shine on Florida campaign was recognized for bringing awareness on the impact of solar streetlights to the state’s residents, utilities, municipalities, and home builders. Solar-powered streetlights offer communities a sustainable and efficient way to illuminate neighborhoods. Through Streetleaf’s campaign, the benefits of solar have been brought to forefront, from resiliency, enhanced safety, to community confidence in its infrastructure. Florida faces the threat of extreme weather on a yearly basis, but with lights that are built to endure Category 5 hurricane winds, Shine on Florida reinforces the importance of building strong, hurricane-proof infrastructure. As a result, Streetleaf’s lights are now in more than 21 counties in Florida, across 258 projects with 13,535 lights installed and counting.

This year’s awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Fast Company for this year’s World Changing Ideas. Streetlights aren’t something most of us think about regularly. Not until extreme weather, grid outages, or repairs are needed and our communities are left in the dark,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “Streetlights act as critical infrastructure, and solar-powered lights provide the resiliency the communities in Florida and other hurricane-prone communities deserve.”

Fast Company’s Summer 2026 issue (on newsstands June 23) will feature select award winners working on solutions that include geothermal energy, privacy-first cell plans, municipal grocery stores, and more.

“The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they’re a measure of real-world impact,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year’s honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor.”

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 14,500 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. Streetleaf is Darksky approved, and has offset more than 5.6 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com .