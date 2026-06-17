Lost Lantern Launches the United States of Bourbon, the First-Ever Blend of Bourbon from All 50 States

VERGENNES, Vt., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning independent bottler Lost Lantern has announced the launch of the United States of Bourbon, the first-ever blend of bourbon from all 50 states, and the widest-ranging American whiskey ever created.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At a time when bourbon is being made everywhere from Hawaii to Alaska, Vermont to Texas, the United States of Bourbon captures a remarkable moment in American whiskey history. Bringing together one distillery from every state into a single blend, the project serves as a snapshot of the extraordinary growth, diversity, and creativity that has transformed bourbon in recent years.

The United States of Bourbon is the result of years of travel, tasting, and sourcing by Lost Lantern co-founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski. Every cask was hand-selected from a distillery personally visited and vetted by the founders, creating one of the most ambitious blending projects in American whiskey.

The inaugural release debuts in three expressions: United States of Bourbon 100 Proof (SRP $79.99), United States of Bourbon Cask Strength (SRP $99.99), and the limited United States of Bourbon 1776 Edition (SRP $199.99), a one-time-only 13-state blend created to commemorate America's 250th anniversary in 2026. In keeping with Lost Lantern's commitment to full transparency, every component distillery is listed on each label.

“The United States of Bourbon has been part of the vision for Lost Lantern since before we launched the company,” says Adam Polonski, co-founder and Head of Whiskey Sourcing. “From the start, we envisioned a fifty-state blend that would showcase the breadth of bourbon.”

“This is certainly the most ambitious whiskey Lost Lantern has ever made,” says Nora Ganley-Roper, co-founder and Head Blender. “But it has also always had clarity of vision. I blended this to give a bird’s-eye view of bourbon from across the country. This whiskey provides a snapshot of the complexity and current landscape of bourbon.”

The 1776 Edition offers a historical counterpart to the 50-state expressions and was created to honor America's 250th anniversary. This one-time release blends bourbon from the original 13 states, celebrating both the nation's founding and the bourbon being produced there today.

THE INAUGURAL EXPRESSIONS

All three expressions were blended and bottled in Vermont and, in keeping with Lost Lantern's production philosophy, are non-chill filtered with no color added.

Lost Lantern United States of Bourbon 100 Proof

A blend of straight bourbon from all 50 states, slow-proofed to 50% ABV.

SRP: $79.99 | Proof: 100 | Quantity: 6,780 bottles | Age: 2 years (components 2–10 years)

Lost Lantern United States of Bourbon Cask Strength

The same 50-state blend bottled at natural proof.

SRP: $99.99 | Proof: 122.9 | Quantity: 3,300 bottles | Age: 2 years (components 2–10 years)

Lost Lantern United States of Bourbon 1776 Edition

A special 13-state blend created for America's 250th anniversary. Bottled at cask strength and limited to 1,776 hand-numbered bottles.

SRP: $199.99 | Proof: 121.4 | Quantity: 1,776 bottles | Age: 4 years (components 4–8 years)

Find United States of Bourbon at LostLanternWhiskey.com , Seelbachs.com , select retailers in CA, IL, MA, NH, NY, RI, VT, and VA, and at the Lost Lantern Tasting Room in Vergennes, VT.

ABOUT LOST LANTERN

Founded by Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski, Lost Lantern is an award-winning independent bottler of American whiskey based in Vergennes, VT. Inspired by Scotland's independent bottling tradition, Lost Lantern seeks out distinctive whiskies from across the United States and releases them as single casks and blends with a commitment to transparency.

Lost Lantern was named Independent Bottler of the Year at the 2026 Icons of Whisky America Awards and the 2023 Global Icons of Whisky Awards. Lost Lantern has also seen both founders honored as Drinks Visionaries of the Year by Food & Wine Magazine, and Drinks Innovators of the Year by SevenFifty Daily. For more information, visit LostLanternWhiskey.com.

Participating Distilleries in United States of Bourbon (listed in order of statehood)

*Part of the 1776 Edition blend

Painted Stave Distilling (DE)*, Liberty Pole Spirits (PA)*, Sourland Mountain Spirits (NJ)*, ASW Fiddler Distillery (GA)*, Litchfield Distillery (CT)*, Triple Eight Distillery (MA)*, Baltimore Spirits Co. (MD)*, High Wire Distilling Co. (SC)*, Cathedral Ledge Distillery (NH)*, Reservoir Distillery (VA)*, Kings County Distillery (NY)*, Broad Branch Distillery (NC)*, South County Distillers (RI)*, Stonecutter Spirits (VT), New Riff Distilling (KY), Leiper’s Fork Distillery (TN), Tom’s Foolery Distillery (OH), Distillerie Acadian (LA), Starlight Distillery (IN), Rich Grain Distilling (MS), Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. (IL), Dread River Distilling Co. (AL), Hardshore Distilling Co. (ME), J. Rieger & Co. (MO), Rock Town Distillery (AR), New Holland Distilling Co. (MI), St. Augustine Distillery (FL), Balcones Distilling (TX), Cedar Ridge Distillery (IA), Wollersheim Distillery (WI), Corbin Cash Distillery (CA), Far North Spirits (MN), Oregon Spirit Distillers (OR), Union Horse Distilling Co. (KS), Smooth Ambler Spirits (WV), Frey Ranch Distillery (NV), Brickway Distillery (NE), Boulder Spirits (CO), Proof Artisan Distillers (ND), Blackfork Farms (SD), Montgomery Distillery (MT), Woodinville Whiskey Co. (WA), Day’s Defile (ID), Backwards Distilling Co. (WY), High West Distillery (UT), Hochatown Distilling (OK), Safe House Distilling (NM), SanTan Distilling (AZ), Denali Spirits (AK), and Ko‘olau Distillery (HI).