Nubly Lets Any Bay Area Commuter Use the Carpool Lane On Demand

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubly AI, LLC today opened early access to its dynamic carpooling app in the San Francisco Bay Area, providing commuters with on-demand access to HOV and HOT lanes—without the friction of organizing a traditional carpool. Nubly’s real-time matching pairs drivers and riders along shared route segments in minutes. With three or more occupants, the vehicle qualifies for HOV and HOT lane access and discounted tolls on Bay Area bridges—and every person in the car saves at least 75% on commute costs compared to driving alone. Nubly is free to use; commuters pay only their share of the actual trip cost.

The time savings are the primary headline benefit. On Bay Area corridors like the Dumbarton Bridge, Highway 101, I-880, and I-680, the gap between the general lanes and the HOV/HOT lane can be 30, 45, even 60 minutes each way. Traditional carpooling has always promised exactly this benefit, but coordinating a fixed partner, fixed schedule, and fixed route has kept it impractical for most commuters. Nubly’s on-demand matching removes every one of those barriers.

“We eliminate the hassles associated with forming and being a member of a carpool.”

— Eswar Subramanian, Founder, Nubly AI, LLC

The cost savings are equally significant. While using Nubly, commuters split the actual trip cost calculated using the IRS standard mileage rate, and everyone in the car saves the same percentage — driver and rider alike. With three people in the car, every commuter saves at least 75% on that stretch compared to driving solo. Compared to rideshare platforms that charge a marked-up fare, the savings are even more dramatic.

About Nubly

Nubly is a real-time dynamic carpooling platform built for commuters in Bay Area and beyond. Its matching engine pairs drivers and riders on demand, enabling them to use HOV and HOT lanes and save at least 75% on commute costs compared to driving alone. Nubly AI, LLC is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Get early access at nubly.ai.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nublyai