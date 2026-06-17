Demand Side Platform (DSP) Market Projected to Reach $265.64 Billion by 2035 as AI-Powered Programmatic Advertising and Connected TV Spending Surge | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Demand Side Platform (DSP) Market was valued at USD 38.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 265.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.45%.

The demand side platform market is rapidly expanding, as DSPs have become the technological heart of modern programmatic advertising, enabling advertisers, agencies and brand marketers to access digital advertising inventory across numerous ad exchanges, SSPs and publisher networks through a single platform. The DSP technology has enabled optimising the audience targeting accuracy, bidding price efficiency and cross channel coordination across display, video, mobile, connected TV and digital audio simultaneously in ways no manual approach can replicate.





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AI-Powered Optimization and Connected Television Inventory Growth to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The continued integration of AI and machine learning to deliver tangible performance benefits by accurately processing real-time audience signals, analysing historical performance, and optimising competitive bids will continue to drive DSP adoption as the ROI uplift over manual media buying makes a compelling case for procurement. Moreover, new commercial growth dimensions that support the DSP market’s exceptional 21.45% CAGR through 2035 are emerging from retail media programmatic infrastructure that facilitates closed-loop purchase attribution, CTV measurement standardisation that enables cross-media currency development, and first-party data activation via DSP-CDP integrations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Real-Time Bidding Platforms Dominated the Market; Programmatic Premium Buying Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, Real-Time Bidding Platforms constituted the largest segment, contributing 68.41% of revenue, driven by RTB’s impression level targeting accuracy, dynamic pricing efficiency, and cross-exchange inventory access. The fastest-growing type is Programmatic Premium Buying Platforms, which is being driven by the increasing adoption of private marketplace deals and programmatic guaranteed arrangements among premium publishers.

By Deployment, Cloud-Based DSP Dominated the Market and is Also the Fastest Growing

Cloud-Based DSP accounted for 82.41% of revenue in 2025 due to its elastic processing power allows billions of bid auctions to be managed in real time every day, without advertisers needing to provision the same amount of server infrastructure in-house globally. On premise DSP still has significant attraction for large enterprises and global media holding companies where data governance requirements and proprietary audience data protection policies are architecturally unacceptable for centralised cloud processing even with economic advantages.

By Application, Display Advertising Dominated the Market; Connected TV Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Display Advertising represented 30.15% of application revenue in 2025 as the most mature and deeply embedded DSP application environment with the broadest publisher inventory, most established audience targeting infrastructure and longest optimisation learning track record. Connected TV Advertising is the fastest growing application at 23.01% CAGR. Growth is driven by rapid growth of advertising tiers of streaming services, programmatic opening of broadcast network streaming inventory, and measurement superiority of addressable CTV over linear television GRP metrics that cannot deliver the impression-level audience verification and attribution that DSP-powered CTV campaigns provide.

By End User, Brand Advertisers Dominated the Market; Retail & E-Commerce Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Brand Advertisers represented 26.15% of end-user revenue in 2025, demonstrating continued investment in programmatic technology as the primary driver of precisely targeted awareness and conversion campaigns across global and national consumer audiences. Retail & E-commerce Platforms is the fastest growing end user at 22.68% CAGR as major e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Kroger are commercialising first-party shopper data using DSP-enabled programmatic products.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global DSP market in 2025 with a share of about 38.15% of the global revenues. The US accounted for about 86.54% of the regional revenue as the hub for global programmatic technology innovation. The U.S. digital advertising market is almost 100% programmatic, which gives the transaction volume for DSPs to reinvest in technology development to improve data network effects. Canada is a technologically advanced market with programmatic adoption practices similar to the U.S.

The U.S. Demand Side Platform (DSP) market is estimated at USD 12.78 Billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 85.98 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of around 21.21%. The growth is driven by more than USD 270 Billion of digital ad spend in 2024, a mature programmatic ecosystem, and leading platforms including The Trade Desk, Google Display & Video 360, Amazon DSP, Adobe Advertising Cloud, and Microsoft Advertising, with ongoing AI-driven optimisation across DSP workflows.

The Europe Demand Side Platform (DSP) Market is estimated to be USD 9.73 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 66.75 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.45%. Europe accounted for approximately 25.14% of the global demand side platform market revenue in 2025. In 2025, Europe’s DSP market represented around 25.14% of the total worldwide DSP revenues, impacted by particular legislative challenges related to GDPR, the Digital Services Act and national data protection authorities’ enforcement.

Asia Pacific is the fastest developing area with CAGR of over 22.32% between 2022-2035. China, the world’s largest mobile internet market with its sophisticated programmatic infrastructure, should represent for about 38% of regional sales. India is the biggest DSP consumption market in the region with a fast-growing digital advertising business and mature programmatic infrastructure. The South-east Asian markets look promise with the adoption of mobile-first internet and increasing programmatic maturity.

Key Players:

Google (Display & Video 360)

The Trade Desk

Amazon DSP

Adobe Advertising Cloud

Microsoft Advertising

Yahoo DSP

Criteo

Xandr (Microsoft Advertising Platform)

MediaMath

Amobee (Nielsen)

StackAdapt

Basis Technologies (Centro)

Quantcast

RTB House

Adform

InMobi Advertising

Verizon Media DSP

SmartyAds

Viant Technology Inc.

Centro DSP (Basis Global Technologies)

Recent Developments:

2025: The Trade Desk launched its Kokai AI platform update incorporating LLM-powered audience curation and predictive bidding, enabling DSP buyers to specify campaign objectives in natural language while AI automatically configures targeting, bid strategies, and budget allocation across inventory channels.

2025: Amazon DSP expanded sponsored display and video advertising through new programmatic access to streaming TV inventory across Prime Video, enabling advertisers to programmatically purchase premium CTV inventory with Amazon's first-party shopper data targeting applied to household-level audience segments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DSP Deployment & Programmatic Performance Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across RTB, programmatic premium buying, and direct deal platforms along with improvements in audience targeting accuracy, bid win rate, and campaign return on ad spend.

– helps you understand adoption trends across RTB, programmatic premium buying, and direct deal platforms along with improvements in audience targeting accuracy, bid win rate, and campaign return on ad spend. Connected TV & Video Inventory Metrics – helps you evaluate CTV advertising programmatic adoption, streaming service ad tier inventory growth, addressable household targeting capability, and linear television budget migration trends across major advertising markets.

– helps you evaluate CTV advertising programmatic adoption, streaming service ad tier inventory growth, addressable household targeting capability, and linear television budget migration trends across major advertising markets. Retail Media & First-Party Data Metrics – helps you analyze retail media network programmatic infrastructure investment, closed-loop purchase attribution capability development, shopper data monetization trends, and FMCG brand programmatic retail media adoption.

– helps you analyze retail media network programmatic infrastructure investment, closed-loop purchase attribution capability development, shopper data monetization trends, and FMCG brand programmatic retail media adoption. Privacy-First Targeting & Cookieless Transition Metrics – helps you uncover growth in contextual advertising adoption, clean room data collaboration investment, first-party CDP-DSP integration, and identity resolution technology development across privacy-regulated advertising markets.

– helps you uncover growth in contextual advertising adoption, clean room data collaboration investment, first-party CDP-DSP integration, and identity resolution technology development across privacy-regulated advertising markets. AI Bid Optimization & Creative Automation Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in LLM-powered campaign management, AI creative variant testing adoption, predictive audience modelling investment, and natural language campaign configuration capability deployment.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in LLM-powered campaign management, AI creative variant testing adoption, predictive audience modelling investment, and natural language campaign configuration capability deployment. Competitive Landscape & DSP Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI platform capability, CTV inventory partnership scale, retail media data access, and privacy-compliant targeting technology development globally.

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