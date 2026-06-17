American Banker Names U.S. Bank and Edward Jones the 2026 Innovation of the Year Winner at DIGITAL BANKING

Chicago, United States, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Everyday Solutions" recognized as overall Innovation of the Year, setting a new benchmark for impact and execution across the industry

American Banker announced last night that U.S. Bank, in conjunction with its partner Edward Jones, has been named the overall winner of the 2026 Innovation of the Year Award.

Everyday Solutions, U.S. Bank and Edward Jones' award-winning “bank-in-a-box” solution in the Banking-as-a-Service category, was recognized for its innovative approach to expanding access to banking services through strategic partnerships. The solution enables banking capabilities to be seamlessly integrated into the customer experience, creating a scalable model for delivering embedded financial products and services.

"Everyday Solutions reflects the interconnectedness of modern banking, enabling U.S. Bank and Edward Jones to capitalize on enterprise challenges at enterprise scale," said Holly Sraeel, SVP, Strategy and Content, American Banker Live Media. "Through this partnership, they are accelerating the pace of transformation and unlocking new value for their respective companies. "“This award for U.S. Bank and Edward Jones recognizes their efforts to create something new that solves a problem their customers had,” said Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. “Their work on this innovation brought to life a different way of using embedded finance to expand their reach.”

American Banker’s Innovation of the Year program recognizes some of the most forward-thinking work happening across financial services today. The 2026 category honorees include:

Customer Experience : Ally Financial and LangChain for Personas

: Ally Financial and LangChain for Personas Digital and Mobile-First Banking : Bank of America for CashPro Capital Markets Insights

: Bank of America for CashPro Capital Markets Insights Embedded Finance : Fifth Third Bank for Newline by Fifth Third

: Fifth Third Bank for Newline by Fifth Third On-Chain Finance : HSBC for Next Gen Treasury

: HSBC for Next Gen Treasury Payments : Huntington Bank and Payabli for Payments Connect

: Huntington Bank and Payabli for Payments Connect Regulation, Compliance + Risk Management : Morgan Stanley for the XBU Platform

: Morgan Stanley for the XBU Platform Fintech : Synchrony for PRISM

: Synchrony for PRISM Artificial Intelligence + Data Analytics : TD Bank for AI Prism

: TD Bank for AI Prism Banking-as-a-Service : U.S. Bank and Edward Jones for Everyday Solutions

: U.S. Bank and Edward Jones for Everyday Solutions Cybersecurity and Fraud: Wells Fargo for Vantage

The Innovation of the Year Award was presented as part of DIGITAL BANKING, American Banker's flagship conference for executives leading transformation across banking and financial services.

About DIGITAL BANKING

DIGITAL BANKING, hosted by American Banker, convenes the executives, technologists, fintech leaders, and operators redefining how banking is built, delivered, secured and experienced. The conference takes place in June each year, and explores the technologies, strategies, and operational shifts transforming financial services — from AI and digital transformation to payments innovation, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, data strategy, and the future of financial infrastructure.

Built for decision-makers driving real change across the industry, DIGITAL BANKING centers on practical insights, peer-led conversations, and the operational realities of modernizing banking at scale.

About American Banker

American Banker is the trusted source that senior executives rely on to lead through change. Through independent journalism, expert analysis, proprietary research, and benchmarking, American Banker delivers the insight financial leaders need to navigate critical opportunities and risks — AI and technology innovation, policy and regulation, M&A, and risk and resilience. American Banker connects a financial services community of more than 950,000 professionals both in person and online. Learn more at americanbanker.com.

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