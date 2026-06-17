LPRO Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Open Lending Corporation to ANV Group Holdings

MONSEY, N.Y., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (“LPRO”) for $3.15 per share in cash to ANV Group Holdings.

The sale price appears to undervalue LPRO based on its long-term prospects, including the extension in August 2025 of LPRO’s producer agreement with its largest and longest standing insurance partner, AmTrust North America, which now runs through 2033.

If you remain an LPRO shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price based on LPRO’s long-term prospects, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/open-lending-corporation/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the LPRO board of directors acted in the best interests of LPRO shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the sale price is fair to LPRO shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including all conflicts. We encourage LPRO stockholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com