Ramaco Resources Inc. Secondary Public Offering Investors (NASDAQ: METC) May Be Eligible to Recover Losses

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C. (“Lowey”), a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, was recently appointed co-lead counsel in a class action lawsuit against Ramaco Resources Inc. (“Ramaco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METC) alleging violations of the federal securities laws.

Lowey is continuing its investigation on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ramaco’s common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s August 7, 2025 secondary public offering (“Secondary Offering”). “We encourage Ramaco Secondary Public Offering Investors to check their eligibility,” said, Vincent R. Cappucci Jr., Attorney at Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. “As this case develops, we are looking forward to speaking with investors who believe they may qualify.”

If you invested in Ramaco’s common stock in connection with the Secondary Offering, and wish to participate, check your eligibility through Lowey’s case management platform, Claim Magic at https://claimmagic.com/cases/ramaco-resources-inc. Alternatively, you can contact Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914) 733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to participate must act before June 22, 2026.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

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Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7278

Email: vcappucci@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.