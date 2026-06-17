Poultry Processing Equipment Market Poised to Reach USD 8.61 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Processed Poultry Products

Delray Beach, FL, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global poultry processing equipment market is estimated at USD 4.97 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The global poultry processing equipment market is witnessing significant growth as poultry producers and food processors increasingly invest in advanced technologies to enhance efficiency, food safety, and production capacity.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size Value in 2025: USD 4.69 Billion

Market Size Value in 2026: USD 4.97 Billion

Revenue Forecast in 2035: USD 8.61 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2035

from 2026 to 2035 Data available from 2022 to 2035

Base year: 2025

Forecast period: 2026–2035

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for 25.6% of the poultry processing equipment market in 2026.

By product type, the fresh processed segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035.

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Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by expanding commercial poultry production and increasing poultry meat consumption across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Thailand.

Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences are encouraging greater consumption of processed poultry products throughout the region. As a result, poultry processors are investing heavily in modern processing facilities and automated equipment to meet growing demand.

In addition, strengthening food safety regulations, increasing poultry exports, and the expansion of international fast-food chains continue to support market growth across Asia Pacific.

Why Is the Poultry Processing Equipment Market Growing?

The poultry processing equipment industry is expanding rapidly due to several key industry trends:

Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat – Growing global demand for affordable and protein-rich poultry products is increasing processing requirements.

– Growing global demand for affordable and protein-rich poultry products is increasing processing requirements. Increasing Popularity of Ready-to-Cook and Ready-to-Eat Foods – Consumer preference for convenient meal options is driving investments in advanced processing equipment.

– Consumer preference for convenient meal options is driving investments in advanced processing equipment. Expansion of Commercial Poultry Production – Poultry producers are scaling up operations and adopting high-capacity processing systems to meet rising demand.

– Poultry producers are scaling up operations and adopting high-capacity processing systems to meet rising demand. Stricter Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations – Regulatory requirements are encouraging processors to invest in equipment that ensures product quality and compliance.

– Regulatory requirements are encouraging processors to invest in equipment that ensures product quality and compliance. Growing Adoption of Automation Technologies – Automated slaughtering, defeathering, evisceration, and deboning systems help improve efficiency and reduce labor dependency.

Quality Control and Inspection Equipment Witnessing Strongest Growth

Quality control and inspection equipment has become the fastest-growing category among the equipment types used for poultry processing due to the growing concern for safety, quality, and compliance with regulations regarding poultry products. Advanced technologies like X-ray inspection, vision inspection, metal detection, and quality management equipment have been adopted by processors to reduce contamination and improve product quality and efficiency. Growing consumer preference for poultry products that are hygienically processed and strict food safety regulations are driving the use of quality inspection equipment.

Pre-Cooked Poultry Products Segment to Register Highest CAGR

By product type, the pre-cooked segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat, and time-saving food products among consumers. The rising popularity of frozen meals, quick service restaurants, and processed poultry snacks is driving poultry processors and poultry producers across the world to invest in advanced cooking, chilling, and portioning equipment. Changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization, in combination with the growing demand for shelf-stable value-added poultry products, are driving the growth of the pre-cooked product segment further.

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Leading Companies Operating in The Poultry Processing Equipment Market Include:

JBT Marel Corporation (US)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

BAADER Group (Germany)

Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V. (Netherlands)

Middleby Corporation (US)

Duravant LLC (US)

Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bayle SA (France)

Cattaruzzi Srl (Italy)

Drobtech (Poland)

Cantrell Gainco Group, Inc. (US)

Jilin SSK Electromechanical Co., Ltd. (China)

Dutch Poultry Technology B.V. (Netherlands)

Meitech (Brazil)

Wrightfield Ltd. (UK)

These poultry processing equipment companies continue to focus on innovation, automation, and food safety advancements to strengthen their market position and address the evolving needs of poultry processors worldwide.

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