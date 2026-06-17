Prosafe SE: Annual report 2025 in ESEF format

 | Source: Prosafe SE Prosafe SE

The 2025 annual report is attached in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




 

Attachment


Attachments

Prosafe SE Annual report 2025 in ESEF format.zip
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 