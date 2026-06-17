Prosafe SE: Annual report 2025 in ESEF format

The 2025 annual report is attached in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
| Source: Prosafe SE Prosafe SE
The 2025 annual report is attached in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
29 May 2026 – The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Prosafe SE (the "Company") was held today as a virtual meeting via Lumi. All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the notice of...Read More
(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period last year) 29 May 2026 – Prosafe SE reported EBITDA of USD 14.8 million (USD 4.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026. All the company’s five...Read More