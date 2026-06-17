AI Influencer Marketing Platform nowfluence Announces Username-Based Creator Discovery With Predictive ROI Scoring

Los Angeles, CA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nowfluence today announced its username-based creator discovery capabilities, allowing brands to evaluate creators by entering a social media username and receiving audience insights, performance data, and predictive ROI estimates. The approach is designed to help businesses assess potential creator partnerships more efficiently while reducing the complexity often associated with influencer discovery.

AI-powered creator discovery platform helping brands identify influencers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube using audience and engagement insights.

As influencer marketing continues to evolve, brands are increasingly focused on identifying creators that align with campaign objectives, audience demographics, and performance expectations. Evaluating creators often requires marketers to collect data from multiple sources and manually assess audience quality, engagement trends, and partnership fit before moving forward with a campaign.

The nowfluence creator discovery process is designed to streamline that evaluation process through a simplified, username-based workflow. Users can enter a creator's social media username and access relevant creator data without requiring extensive manual research.

Key capabilities include:

Username-based creator discovery

Audience and engagement insights

Creator performance data

Predictive ROI scoring

Creator onboarding workflows

Campaign management tools

Content approval workflows

Performance tracking and reporting

According to the company, creator discovery is most effective when businesses are evaluating creators they already intend to work with rather than relying solely on broad search databases. The platform's discovery approach is based on creator searches and registrations conducted by users and creators within the platform ecosystem, helping support more relevant creator evaluations.

"Brands often have creators in mind but need reliable information to evaluate potential partnerships," said Amir Bayat, Founder and CEO of nowfluence. "The ability to enter a username and receive relevant creator data alongside a predictive ROI score helps businesses make more informed decisions before launching campaigns."

The creator discovery functionality operates within the broader AI influencer marketing platform, which combines creator onboarding, campaign execution, content approvals, analytics, and payment management into a centralized workflow.

Once creators are evaluated and onboarded, brands can manage campaign activities through the same environment. This includes coordinating deliverables, reviewing content, tracking campaign progress, and monitoring performance throughout the partnership lifecycle using integrated campaign management tools.

The company believes that centralizing creator discovery and campaign operations can help reduce operational complexity for marketing teams managing multiple creator relationships.

"As creator programs continue to grow, brands need systems that help them evaluate creators, manage partnerships, and oversee campaign execution from a single platform," Bayat added. "The goal is to provide businesses with the infrastructure needed to support creator marketing programs more efficiently."

The username-based creator discovery capabilities and predictive ROI scoring functionality are available through the nowfluence platform.

Organizations interested in learning more can explore the company's influencer marketing platform to learn more about creator discovery, creator onboarding, and campaign management capabilities.

About nowfluence

nowfluence is an AI-powered influencer marketing operating system that helps brands manage creator partnerships at scale. The platform centralizes influencer discovery, campaign management, content approvals, deliverable tracking, analytics, and payments into a single workflow. Serving businesses ranging from local brands to enterprise organizations, nowfluence provides tools designed to improve transparency, operational efficiency, and performance measurement across influencer marketing programs.

Press Inquiries

Amir Bayat

amir [at] nowfluence.co

https://www.nowfluence.co