Downtown, San Francisco, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoika, an AI-first visibility and growth platform, today announced the launch of its SaaS product, beginning with a free AI Visibility Monitoring feature designed to help companies understand how their brand appears across AI-generated answers and high-intent discovery channels.

Platform to monitor your AI Visibility

As buyers increasingly use ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, Perplexity, Google, Bing, Reddit, LinkedIn, Trustpilot, and other platforms to research companies, compare solutions, and shortlist vendors, brand visibility is no longer limited to traditional search results. Companies that are missing from AI answers may be losing demand before a buyer ever visits a website, clicks an ad, or speaks to sales.

Snoika helps companies “get found, trusted, and chosen” by showing where their brand appears, which competitors are being mentioned instead, what prompts influence visibility, and what actions are needed to improve presence across AI and search ecosystems.

“Traditional SEO is still important, but it is no longer enough on its own,” I can say as a Founder / Chairman of Technology at Snoika. Buyers are now asking AI systems for recommendations, comparisons, trusted providers, and category explanations. If your company is not part of those answers, you are invisible in a growing part of the buying journey. Snoika gives companies the visibility layer they need to understand where they stand, where competitors are winning, and what they need to fix.

The first release of Snoika’s SaaS product focuses on AI visibility monitoring, giving companies a clearer view of how AI systems understand and present their brand. The product is designed for startup founders, CMOs, marketing leaders, SaaS companies, agencies, and growth teams that need to understand how their market presence is shifting as AI becomes a new buyer discovery channel.

With the free AI Visibility Monitoring feature, companies can:

Track whether their brand appears in AI-generated answers for relevant prompts and buyer questions.

See which competitors are mentioned when their brand is not.

Identify prompts, topics, and search patterns that influence visibility.

Understand visibility gaps across AI answer engines and traditional search channels.

Move from raw visibility data to clear next actions for improvement.

Connect monitoring insights with execution across content, SEO/GEO, Reddit, LinkedIn, Trustpilot, PR, programmatic SEO, and website optimization.

Unlike tools that only report whether a brand is mentioned, Snoika is positioned as an AI visibility execution layer. The platform connects visibility monitoring with practical execution services, helping companies move from “we do not know if AI mentions us” to “we understand our visibility gaps and know what to improve.”

Snoika’s broader approach combines SaaS monitoring with execution across the channels that influence how companies are discovered, evaluated, and trusted. This includes SEO and GEO content creation, Reddit visibility, LinkedIn authority building, Trustpilot growth, programmatic SEO, website optimization, and PR visibility.

The launch comes as AI systems increasingly shape how business buyers form opinions before entering a traditional sales funnel. Instead of only searching keywords on Google, buyers now ask AI assistants for category leaders, software comparisons, alternatives, vendor shortlists, implementation advice, and trusted recommendations. For B2B companies, this creates a new competitive layer: visibility inside AI-generated answers.

“AI search is becoming a new buyer discovery channel,” I can add. “The companies that understand this early will have an advantage. The companies that wait may discover too late that their competitors have already become the default recommendation.”

Snoika’s free AI Visibility Monitoring feature is now available for companies that want to understand how visible they are in AI answers and where competitors are gaining attention. Users can start by checking their brand presence and identifying the first opportunities to improve visibility across AI and search ecosystems.

To try Snoika’s free AI Visibility Monitoring feature, visit snoika.com.

About Snoika

Snoika is an AI-first visibility and growth platform that helps companies get found, trusted, and chosen across AI answers, search results, and high-intent discovery channels. Snoika combines SaaS-based AI visibility monitoring with execution services across SEO/GEO content creation, Reddit visibility, LinkedIn authority, Trustpilot growth, programmatic SEO, website optimization, PR visibility, and other channels that influence modern buyer discovery. Snoika helps brands understand where they appear, where competitors win, and what to improve - from visibility data to execution.

One of the results you can achieve in a progress of monitoring

About Snoika

Snoika is the leading platform dedicated to AI search engine visibility and optimization. It enables enterprise brands to be named, trusted and recommended by conversational engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Grok. Powered by proprietary tools - including Knowledge-Graph Gap Scan and Signal Injection - Snoika’s results-driven model provides marketing and communications teams with a measurable path to dominance in AI-first search. Learn how Snoika keeps global brands visible in the AI era at https://snoika.com.

Press Inquiries

Anton Vedeshin, Ph.D.

anton@snoika.com

https://snoika.com