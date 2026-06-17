BrightPlan Selected as Eminence Partner by Brandon Hall Group™

Boca Raton, FL, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leader in empowering, recognizing, and certifying excellence in HCM, today announced that BrightPlan has been selected as an Eminence Partner, confirming that BrightPlan delivers a leading solution for global enterprise organizations supporting employees' financial health.

After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that BrightPlan is living its mission: financial wellness for all.

"We have evaluated the current market contenders and came away incredibly impressed with how BrightPlan is leading thought and innovation around delivering financial wellness support," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group. "Their ability to deliver enterprise-grade capabilities, personalized employee experiences, and global scalability is unsurpassed."

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent considerable time understanding BrightPlan and the market in which they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of BrightPlan's product and service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group's Eminence Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire BrightPlan organization, ensuring that our certification reflects the highest standards a provider can attain in the market.

"This partnership reflects the growing importance of financial well-being in the workplace and validates the work our team has invested over the past decade to help organizations better support their employees' financial health," said Marthin De Beer, Founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "We constantly strive to embody best practices in our quest to lead the market and bring financial wellness to all, and we proudly partner with organizations that view financial wellbeing as a strategic investment to enhance employee wellbeing and drive stronger organizational results."

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that BrightPlan's offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Eminence and Smartchoice® Preferred Providers or to become one, please visit: https://brandonhall.com/solutions-providers-offerings/preferred-providers/

To learn more about BrightPlan and their offerings, visit www.brightplan.com.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and remain the gold standard — known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is redefining financial wellness with an unmatched personalized, mobile-first experience that empowers employees, wherever they are, to take control of their financial future. From AI guidance to live, in-country advisors, BrightPlan helps employees achieve lasting success.

For employers, BrightPlan delivers powerful global insights to proactively address workforce needs, streamline benefit navigation, and elevate wellness strategies. More than a point solution, BrightPlan is your strategic partner in driving meaningful, measurable impact. For more information, visit www.brightplan.com.

Media Contact: pr@brightplan.com