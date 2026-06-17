Applied Materials Unveils SENZ™, a Fully Integrated Visual System for Next-Gen Smart Glasses

SENZ will provide customers and partners with a co-optimized solution to bring high-performance augmented reality displays to market faster

Groundbreaking technology will deliver world-class visual performance, seamless integration, and scalable manufacturing for next-generation smart glasses

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today unveiled SENZ™, an integrated ambient visual platform that combines waveguide optics, light engine, sensing, vision correction and electronic dimming technology in a single system designed for AI-powered next-generation display smart glasses. By giving customers a complete co-optimized solution, SENZ will reduce time-to-market and manufacturing complexity while enabling more flexible product designs and premium user experiences.

The smart glasses market has historically been constrained by fragmented supply chains and disparate components. SENZ will address this by delivering all core visual components as a single cohesive system, eliminating traditional engineering tradeoffs between performance and form factor.

“Smart glasses are bringing humans to the center of how technology is advancing, transforming how people interact with the world and each other. Delivering the best human experiences requires achieving a new level of engineering excellence that quickly and easily brings together hardware, software, connectivity and developer innovation,” said Paul Meissner, Vice President and General Manager of Applied Materials’ Photonics Platforms Business. “Building on Applied Materials’ tradition of delivering advanced technology solutions at scale, SENZ™ combines industry-leading waveguide technology and our advanced device production capabilities into an integrated, co-optimized platform built to help our customers get to market faster with exciting experiences.”

Brand partners can now create bespoke products using the SENZ system solutions and reference designs. Key partnerships supporting the SENZ launch include:

A strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries that allows Applied to produce its waveguides at scale, leveraging GF’s high-volume fabrication facility in Singapore;

A collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies as part of Snapdragon START, bringing our engineering excellence in design and manufacturing to support AI-powered, next-generation smart glasses;

A joint development program with EssilorLuxottica to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation intelligent optical systems for augmented reality and AI-powered smart eyewear.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding the development and commercialization of new technologies and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: consumer demand for augmented reality and smart eyewear; the ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; market acceptance of newly developed products; and other risks and uncertainties described in Applied's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Applied's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections and assumptions, and Applied assumes no obligation to update them.



About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Mike Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12357a3d-3179-4848-b581-ee752d531ba8